High School Game of the Week: Ballard vs. North Central

On Friday night, April 7, UofL signee and Ballaed outfielder Jordon Adell led the Bruins to a 14-0 victory against North Central (Indianapolis) in the Super Prep Series. Senior outfileder Jackson Millhollan also played a hand in the Bruins’ astounding showing with both he and Adell hitting game-defining grand slams.

Photos By Damon Atherton.