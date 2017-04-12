Sports > Game of the Week
High School Game of the Week: Ballard vs. North Central
April 12, 2017
On Friday night, April 7, UofL signee and Ballaed outfielder Jordon Adell led the Bruins to a 14-0 victory against North Central (Indianapolis) in the Super Prep Series. Senior outfileder Jackson Millhollan also played a hand in the Bruins’ astounding showing with both he and Adell hitting game-defining grand slams.
Photos By Damon Atherton.
