Coach Denny Crum Gives Back with the Support of Class Act

Story by Class Act Federal Credit Union

If you’re from Louisville, Kentucky, you’ve most likely heard of Denny Crum. He’s the Basketball Hall of Fame legend who coached men’s basketball at the University of Louisville for 30 years. Under his leadership, the Cardinals won two national championships and made it to six Final Fours. After an epic, victorious career, Denny continues to give back to the community through the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation at UofL.

The scholarship foundation began in 2001 with a generous gift of $53,000. Now, the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $1 million to more than 425 UofL students. “I know how important that money is when you go to college. You have kids that really want to be there but can’t afford to be there,” said Coach Crum.

Denny acknowledges that it wasn’t easy getting the foundation where it is today. The foundation needed support, and Class Act Federal Credit Union was there to help. Class Act, who has served University of Louisville students, alumni, and their families for over 20 years, has been a sponsor of the Denny Crum fall events, and a major contributor to the foundation since 2015.

Coach Crum’s hope is to continue his scholarship foundation in perpetuity. “We’re continuing to raise money, and hopefully as we go along we will be able to increase the amount that we give to each and every student,” he said. “We make our own history now.”

The Annual Scholarship Reception, sponsored by Class Act, will be held at 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Cardinal Stadium’s PNC Club. Community members will have the opportunity to honor Coach Crum while supporting the leaders of tomorrow. Those who are interested in attending may register at coachcrum.givesmart.com.

For more information about the Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, visit dennycrum.com or louisville.edu/give. For more information about Class Act Federal Credit Union, visit classact.org, or call 502.964.7575 today.