Remembering Earl Cox

Earl Cox died in Louisville Tuesday, December 13, 2016. Born in Irvine, Kentucky March 25, 1930, he was the son of Bess (Benton) and Coleman Cox.

He grew up in Irvine, attended the University of Kentucky and served in the U. S. Army for two years. After returning home, Earl Ruby offered him a position as a sports writer at The Courier-Journal.

In many ways, Earl was the vanguard of his profession and he was a not-so-quiet warrior for equality. He was the first reporter in Louisville to cover athletes at all-black schools in the 1950s (over the objection of his editor), and he was one of only a few writers in the nation who covered women’s college sports in the 1950s and 1960s. Until he started writing about them, these athletes were ignored. In the early 1970s, Earl hired the Courier’s first female sports writer and he told her male colleagues that if they gave her any grief, he would fire THEM.

Earl’s years began and ended with the Kentucky Derby and he was convinced that if the Courier Sports section looked good the day after Derby, he felt he had been a success that year.

After retiring from the Courier in the mid-80s, Earl began his second career as sports editor at The Voice-Tribune until his retirement in 2013. He was one of the most respected syndicated sports writers in Kentucky. At his peak, he was offered jobs with larger newspapers and national sports magazines, but he loved Kentucky too much to ever leave.

One of the things Earl enjoyed the most was being invited several consecutive years to speak at a Columbia University symposium to a group of other national sports writers. He was the founder and the first president of The Associated Press Sports Editors, a national association. He was a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Dawahares/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, and he was the only person inducted into all three. In addition, his colleagues elected him Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year many times.

Earl was humble about his professional accomplishments, but he always was very proud of his family. For 59 years, he was married to the former Carolyn Holliday who he first spied when he was 9-years-old and she was six, as she strolled down the street eating ice cream in downtown Irvine. Carolyn is a retired school teacher and the mother of Earl’s three children, Sarah, Scott and Ellen.

To his children, Earl was the most incredible father in the world. When asked to play catch in the back yard for the millionth time, he said yes ……every single time. He taught his children how to keep score in baseball, to cheer for the Big Red Machine, and to root for any team from Kentucky. He was his children’s number one cheerleader, their coach, and their hero. His only vice was that he never missed an opportunity to let you know that Sarah was a doctor, Scott and Ellen were attorneys, and Ellen graduated from Harvard. His children apologize to all who tired of hearing about them.

Earl is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his daughter Sarah (Dwight Pridham), his son Scott (Lorie), his daughter Ellen Call (Jill Johnson) and his grandchildren Emma and Hallie Pridham, Coleman and Caroline Cox and Virginia and Sophie Call. He is also survived by three step grandchildren: Cameron Sousa, Kate Ashton and Alex Pridham. He leaves behind countless good friends who he cherished, including Guy Strong, Oscar Combs and Joe B. Hall. He was predeceased by his parents, his five sisters and his brother. Earl’s family would like to thank Dr. Jane Cornett for her kindness as well as the staff of the Episcopal Church Home.

Colleagues Remember Earl Cox:

Mr. Earl Cox was a joy with whom to work. He had phenomenal stories. I really respected the sense of humility, work ethic and strong character he brought to the office every single day….along with his bologna sandwich. Your spirit lives on in the hearts of those who were lucky to know you, Mr. Cox! — Shari Baughman, Senior Account Executive, The Voice-Tribune

Earl always had a smile on his face at the office and joked around with the sales staff. I remember his wife always packed him a ham sandwich for lunch every day. He loved his ham sandwiches! Earl was a gem and will be missed by us all. — Karen Pierce, Senior Account Executive, The Voice-Tribune

Mr. Cox is one of my favorite people that I had the pleasure of working with at The Voice-Tribune – he was a legend, a wealth of information and always good for a laugh – the stories I could tell. Rest in Peace Mr. Cox. — Julie Koenig, Senior Account Executive, The Voice-Tribune

Earl was like a dog with a bone when he went after a story. Having worked with him for several decades I know that he had a mind like a steel trap and a great funny bone. When he retired, I said that if I had to be stranded somewhere with two people, Earl would be one of them (my husband being the other). Earl, rest in peace. — Carla Sue Broeker, Columnist for The Voice-Tribune

Getting Earl Cox to write for the Voice proved to be a big key to our success, where he not only wrote great sports columns but with his knowledge of the newspaper business he was a great help to all of us at the paper. Earl Cox was known as the Dean of Kentucky sports writers; no other sports writer had the knowledge of Kentucky high school, college and professional sports as Earl, who was a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. — John Harralson, Former publisher and veteran photographer at The Voice-Tribune

I would not be doing what I am doing today without the guiding hand of Earl Cox. In 1992, Mr. Cox helped me land an internship at WKLY-TV. That internship got my foot in the door in the business that I would make my career. I waited every week for The Voice-Tribune to arrive, turning first to his musings on sports. In 2005, I started writing my column in the paper and was always honored to share space with Mr. Cox. Thank you Earl, for everything you did for me and the influence you had on the industry. A legend has been lost. — Kent Taylor, Sports Director at WAVE-TV and Columnist for The Voice-Tribune VT