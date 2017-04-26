Yates, Sarah Roberson

The woman, the myth, the legend – “Tess, the Pure Woman,” Sarah Roberson Yates left us on April 12, 2017 with her daughter Mary at her bedside. Sarah loved her daughter, her dogs, her koi, the oxford comma, warm afternoons on her back porch reading a good novel, and Sunday morning salons with lots of coffee. Mostly in that order. She hated cilantro, serif fonts, and disingenuousness. Not necessarily in that order. Sarah loved beautiful things and making things beautiful, and always seemed to make things special with extra, personal touches. She knew anticipation was the best part of meal, gift, or event, and what exact colors to mix together in paint, or enamel, or yarn. Sarah was great at writing, raising peonies and roses, making incredibly unique jewelry, fixed a darn good roast, and always there with an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, or an offer to knee-cap someone if necessary. It was wonderful to see Sarah begin work on new project, especially when she would start throwing out ideas and you could just feel the creative juices flowing. Her real gift was knowing how to take all those wild ideas and consolidate them into a realizable project. When she was confident in something or someone it was contagious.

Sarah was an engrossing story-teller, and you could be sure almost every story was true. She spoke of impromptu trips with Teka where they gazed at the vastness of the ocean with their daughters Mary and Tye, about the perils of flipping houses with her friend Bettye, and the (too numerous and potentially illicit to mention) escapades of her gang from IU Southeast, and made you feel as though you had been right there, and in on the joke. In the midst of making a life she collected many willing co-conspirators and a get-away driver or two – the aforementioned quiet sister Teka, the waggish Barb, the brilliant Kay, the loving and generous Porter, the dedicated Shelly, the kind and creative Tom, the fun-loving Lisas, and so many others.

Sarah was a writer, arts administrator and creative spirit. Among her many achievements, most recently Sarah contributed her historical research and writing talents to many installations of museums, historical sites, and visitor’s centers both locally and across the country. Sarah considered raising her daughter as a single parent to be her most important accomplishment but making beauty and history available to the public is the wonderful, humanistic legacy her friends, family, and colleagues will remember her for.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents Helen Persise Roberson and O.H. Roberson, her brother Trent Roberson, her beloved dogs Eliot and Tony. She left behind her daughter Mary Helen Yates, son-in-law Ron Jasin, her dog Claire, her sister-in-law Ellen Kuznar, her nieces Marjorie Roberson and Elise Harding, and nephew Bill Roberson and her many close and loving friends. Sarah’s memorial service will be held at Mount Saint Francis by the lake on May 13, 2017 at 12:30 PM. There will also be a church service on June 24th at the Salem Presbyterian Church in Salem, IN. Please visit the family’s Caring Bridge site at caringbridge.org/visit/sarahyates for details.

Scharre, Mary Jane Sandfort

Mary Jane Sandfort Scharre, daughter of Christian and Paula Sandfort, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Masonic Homes of Louisville, surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward. She is survived by her daughter, Kate Scharre Nitzken, and sons, Edward W. Scharre, Jr. and Steven C. Scharre. She is also survived by six grandchildren and brother, Alvin Sandfort, all living in the Louisville area.

Mary Jane proudly graduated from Mercy Academy and attended the University of Louisville.

Mary Jane worked as the President of Pine Pals, Inc. and as a church cantor until her retirement in 2014. She was an active church member at St Elizabeth of Hungary and St. Martha’s Catholic Church. She was a cub scout leader, boy scout leader, and also a girl scout leader at St. Martha Catholic Church.

She loved singing and gardening and was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and loved ones.

A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary. Visitation was held 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Academy.

Cambron, Joshua Keith

Joshua Keith Cambron, 31, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017.

He was born in Seoul, Korea on August 10, 1985. He attended St. Athanasius Elementary School, St. Francis deSales High School, where he was a Governor’s Scholar Recipient, and attended Bellarmine University.

Joshua always worked hard at every occupation he had and always enjoyed helping others. He currently worked as a finisher at Spinal Systems, Inc, where he took great pride in helping people with disabilities. During his life he overcame the many complications of being born with Klippel Trenaunay Syndrome. Joshua was a fighter and survivor and defended people who needed it.

He is the beloved son of Wilbur and Trish Cambron of Mt. Washington; very loving fiancé of Nicole Armes of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by and loved by his brother, Tony Carbone (Teresa) of Louisville, KY; sisters, Angela Mattingly (Frankie) of Bardstown, KY, Vickie Killgore (Ronald) of Frederickstown, KY and Tiffany Dunaway (John) of Louisville, KY; many nieces and nephews; and many great friends.

His funeral is noon Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road. Visitation is noon-8pm Wednesday.

His family appreciates the kindness and efficiency of the LMPD Homicide Division and Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Josh and his family stayed at Ronald McDonald Houses all over the country during his early health struggles and it is suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Ronald McDonald House.

Cochran, Mimi Wilson



Mimi Wilson Cochran, 82, of Louisville passed away March 28, 2017. Please join her family for a musical tribute and Celebration of Life Service 11am pm Saturday April 29, 2017 at Springdale Presbyterian Church, 7812 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Ky. The family requests that Memorial gifts be given to Portland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 5126 Portland Avenue, Louisville, KY, 40212.

Birkhead, Robert Norman

Robert Norman Birkhead, Jr., age 79, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. He was born on August 30, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Robert Norman, Sr. and Annie Mae (Meadows) Birkhead.

He graduated from Louisville Male High School in 1955 and went to college at Georgetown College in Georgetown, Kentucky where he played basketball and made lifelong relationships.

On January 1, 1960, he married Mary Helen Sharber. They had one son and three daughters. Bob began his career working with his father at Birkhead Heating and Air, and later owned and operated the business until he retired. He also was a respected residential homebuilder for many years.

Anybody who knows Bob knows his love for golf, hunting and basketball, but mostly golf. Bob was a member of South Park Country Club and he and Mary spent much of their spare time in recent years at their golf resort home in The Villages in central Florida.

Most of all, Bob was known for his affable personality and keen sense of humor. He was a fun and encouraging friend and a loving grandfather who enjoyed attending the activities of his nine grand children—whether it was a high school or University of Louisville basketball game, a school play, or Grandparents Day, he was always there.

He is survived by his extraordinary wife of 57 years, Mary; son, Robert Norman, III, daughters, Rhonda (David) Levitch, Tonya, (Matthew) Chalfant; nine grandchildren, Robert Norman Birkhead, IV (wife: Jordan), Daniel Birkhead, Camille Birkhead, David Levitch, Jax Levitch, Conner Chalfant, Brooklyn Chalfant, Gazelle Chalfant, Chinara Chalfant; sisters, Mary Ruark, Judy Birkhead, Sherry Toledo. His daughter Sheila preceded him in death in 1990.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 26 at 11 a.m. at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville, with the Rev. Bob Russell officiating. The family greeted friends Tuesday April 25, from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home at 7410 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222.

If you needed encouragement, a golf tip, a game score or a good laugh, you could always count on Bob Birkhead.