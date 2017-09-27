Obituaries

Berry, Patricia R.

Patricia R. Berry, 79, of Louisville, passed away Friday, September 22, 2017.

Along with her husband of 60 years, Gordon E. Berry, Patricia was very active with the Kosair Shrine. She was a past First Lady and a Greeterette.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Marcia Schmiedt.

Besides her husband Gordon she is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Ann McAlister, Debra Susan Hartlauf and Becky Lynn Strader; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren and brothers, Steven and William Biedinger.

The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association or to Kosair Charities.

Deisenroth, James H. “Jim”

James H. “Jim” Deisenroth, 88, passed away at home on September 23, 2017.

He was born on February 17, 1929 in Louisville. He graduated from Manual High School in 1947. He proudly served his country in the Korean War. In 1950, Jim became a funeral director and embalmer for Owen Funeral Home for 20 years. He was the owner of Louisville Valve and Fitting for 20 years and retired at the age of 54. He attended Shively Christian Church, where he was a member of the Action class. He was an advocate for the special needs community in the State of Kentucky. He was instrumental in the creation of the Michelle P. Waiver, which is named after his beloved granddaughter. He loved to read and spend time with his family and friends.

Among those who preceded him in death include his parents, Clifton Earl Deisenroth, Sr. and Bertha Hannah Elizabeth Woertz Deisenroth and his brothers, Clifton Earl Deisenroth, Jr., Wilbur John Deisenroth and Lloyd Henry Pete Deisenroth.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Betty J. Deisenroth; his daughter, Jamie Phillips-Boggs; his daughter by heart Karen Klain (Scott); his loving granddaughter whom he raised from birth, Michelle Lynn Phillips and grandchildren, Tyler Klain and Kaitlyn Klain.

Funeral services were held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. He will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Job well done my good and faithful servant.

Doston, April Michele

April Michele Doston, 40, received her wings Friday, September 22, 2017.

She attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and graduated from DuPont Manual High School, Class of 1995.

Survivors include April’s mother, Karen M. Williams (Robert); grandparents, Lawrence F. Sr. and Violet Montgomery; sister Angela Joy Cox; aunts, Linda M. Robinson (Robert) of Frankfort, Kentucky, Patricia Burnley of Seattle, Washington, Gwendolyn Talbott of New Albany, Indiana and Janet Brown (William); uncle, Lawrence F. Montgomery, Jr. (Sandra) of Centennial, Colorado; nieces, Dominique Payne and Joy Hampton; nephews, Jordon Doston and Derrion Cox and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday at noon at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1368 S. 28th St. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences: www.hathawayandclark.com

Johnson, Marcia Hall Dever

Marcia Hall Dever Johnson of Louisville passed away September 21, 2017. She was 80.

Born February 26, 1937 in Bethlehem, Kentucky, she was a middle school teacher for 20 years and an Elite Executive Director with BeautiControl, Inc. for more than 30 years.

Johnson was a longtime member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served as a deacon. She was beloved by her family, many friends, church family and the BeautiControl family.

A graduate of Pleasureville High School, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in music at Georgetown College and a Master of Education from the University of Virginia.

Johnson was preceded in death by her first husband, John Preston Dever, of Louisville; a son, Barry Hilton Dever Sr., of Louisville; mother, Naomi Hankins Hall; father, Hilton P. Hall, and sister, Leona Stivers.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley H. Johnson, of Louisville; daughter, Michelle Dever Deaton (Todd Deaton), of Crestwood; daughter-in-law, Wendy Dever, of Gainesville, Florida; three grandchildren, Laura Deaton, Caleb Deaton and Barry Dever Jr. and sister, Violet Thurmond, of Edgewood, Kentucky.

Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Avenue, with burial following at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Kelly, Robert Earl

Mr. Robert Earl Kelly, age 89, of Fairdale returned to his Heavenly Father on September 22, 2017. Mr. Kelly retired from Ford Motor Company after 36 years of service and was a member of Parkland Baptist Church. Among those that preceded him in death include his parents, Grant and Celia Kelly; and several brothers and sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, JoAnn Spoor-Kelly; stepchildren, Garry Jackson (Lynda), Mark Jackson (Judy), Cheryl Beam (Mark) and Phyllis Obregon; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wesley Manor Aldergate and/or Hosparus of Louisville. www.subfuneralhome.com

Pickens, Arthur Linwood

Arthur Linwood Pickens, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2017.

He was born July 27, 1925 in Dumas, Mississippi. He was the oldest of four children born to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Columbus Pickens. His family later moved to Mayfield, Kentucky where he met and married his first love, Martha Breckenridge Allen. In 1960, they moved their family to Louisville to begin his own electrical manufacturer representative business. A.L. Pickens Company is still operating today. He served his country during World War II in the Army Air Corps as a flight instructor and this is where his lifelong passion for flying began. He was able to use his favorite plane, the Beechcraft Bonanza, not only for business, but also for pleasure with his family. Bowman Field became his second home.

His greatest legacy, first and foremost, was love for his family. Family meant everything to him in all that he did. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Columbus Pickens and his brothers Bill Pickens and Dr. George E. Pickens preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sister Margaret Stevenson (Roger); daughters Jane Booker (Sam) and Susan Simpson (Richmond) and six grandchildren who adored him: Ned (Kate), Storey (David), Breck (Alexandra), Blair (Dustin), Andrew (Katie) and Maclin. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Emery, Grayson, Winston, Cecilia, Caroline and Baylor. He also leaves behind his dear companion, Joan Kamman.

A memorial service will be held noon Friday, September 29, 2017 at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church with a reception immediately following in Graves Hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Memorial Scholarship Fund at St. Francis in the Fields Episcopal Church.

Our family would like to thank Dr. Charles Hornaday and Dr. Jane Cornett for all of their care and compassion.

Segal, Colin Nichols

Colin Nichols Segal, 22, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

He was the first born son of Kimberly Ann Nichols and Dr. James Eric Segal, born in Louisville on May 3, 1995.

He attended KCD K-8, completed his GED and attended classes at the University of Louisville.

Colin was a highly compassionate, dynamic and intelligent individual. He showed a great interest in the Louisville art and activism community and had begun collecting art. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking and loved animals.

Colin was a good and supportive friend to many. He will always be loved by his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Kimberly Ann Nichols and Dr. James Eric Segal (Caroline Lussky); his brother, Dalton; step-brother and sister, William and Caroline Courtenay; grandparents, Barbara Nichols (Tom Musselman), J.D. Nichols (Zelma), Marsha and Richard Segal; aunt, Kara Nichols; aunts and uncles, Haleh and Erick Krauter and Brian and Christon Segal; cousins, Devin and Nick Krauter, Andrew and Jack Segal; his best friend, James Lehnerd and his beloved dog, Nikki.

His memorial service was held at 5 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

The family has established a memorial fund at the Community Foundation of Louisville to honor Colin’s life and his interest in art, activism and the spoken word. Donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Louisville, designated for COLIN’S VOICE and mailed to 325 W. Main St., Suite 1110, Louisville, KY 40202 or Mom’s Closet Resource Center, ministering to single moms by giving them a helping hand to improve the lives of their children. 106 North Watterson Trail, Louisville, KY 40243. www.momsclosetcenter.org