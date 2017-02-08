A Supernova Makeover

Everyone deserves a style update, or in some cases, a full makeover. However, it is not often that the very location that makes such appearance edits possible for others undergoes its own metamorphosis. That is exactly what Hair by Bennie and Friends salon has done this year in their historic Frankfort Avenue location.

Hair by Bennie and Friends located at 2346 Frankfort Ave. has been the go-to for discerning fashionistas seeking expert hair and makeup services since 1992. Now, the location will transform with a new fresh identity to be known as NOVA Salon. The beloved two-time North American Hair Styling Award recipient Bennie Pollard, who has expanded his success into his own hair care product line for men and women, will continue to oversee strategic planning and remain the owner and CEO of NOVA Salon. For the new brand, he joins forces with business partner Lindsay Reeves. The current director of operations, Reeves was named NOVA Salon’s new managing partner and will also continue her work as lead designer.

If you are a loyal visitor to Hair by Bennie and Friends, there is no need to worry. All 25 team members will remain on board at NOVA Salon, and the focus on a culture of positivity, professionalism and lifelong learning will assure the well-educated team and innovative approach you are used to. While an array of hair and makeup services are offered, NOVA will keep the emphasis on the latest and most advanced hair coloring techniques.

If you are a first-time client, you will experience a personalized Image Profile, adhering to the NOVA philosophy that the specialists are designing for the whole person. A stylist will spend dedicated, one-on-one time with you to design your perfect new look.

As owner over the last 25 years, Pollard attributes the sustained success of the salon to the practical experience gleaned, but more importantly, through the incorporation of key business principals and a learning culture that focuses on the continuing education of team members and a training-based platform. Pollard is often sought after by other businesses across the Southeast looking to copy his operational model. He has offered countless lectures and education classes to other salons, designers and small business owners.

“A learning culture facilitates growth,” Pollard says. “I am committed to learning and to positively impacting the beauty industry through the personal growth of NOVA Salon’s team. Our team members begin as students and achieve great success as lifelong learners.”

The newly transformed NOVA Salon is located in a beautifully-restored series of buildings in Louisville’s Clifton neighborhood. Though the name has changed, you will still be greeted and treated by a highly trained team of professionals dedicated to your personal experience, an experience that they believe begins the moment you contact them and extends through the minute you walk out the door with added confidence.

While Crescent Hill and Clifton residents are the first to see this new NOVA concept, an expansion to additional areas of Louisville is under serious consideration for the future. VT

What: NOVA Salon

Where: 2346 Frankfort Ave.

Contact: 502.895.1956

novasalon.com

Courtesy Photos