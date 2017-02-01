Actors Theatre Offstage

Yelp sponsored a free pre-show reception at Actors Theatre on Friday, January 27. Before enjoying a performance of “Circle Mirror Transformation,” guests noshed on treats from Art Eatables, The Artic Scoop and City Barbeque.
Photos by James Eaton.
Laurie Jane Duggins and Cort Duggins of Laurie Jane and the 45’s, provided some pre-show entertainment.
Philip and Ashley Heleringer.
Olga Itkin and David Snyder.
Sara Lookatch and Matt Kraft.
“Circle Mirror Transformation” pre-show presented by Yelp Louisville.
Emily Hagedorn and Karen Meek with Yelp Louisville.