2017 Summer Camp Guide

Acting Against Cancer
Children will learn about the magic of musical theatre and the various elements that come together to realize a full production while working on their own: “Into the Woods,” which they will present at the end of the week.
Ages: 8-11
Cost: $300/week
Dates: June 26-June 30
323 W. Broadway
502.593.1095
actingagainstcancer.com/kids
All About Kids
High-energy, all-day fun that’s far from ordinary. Kids will interact with other children, play games, learn skills and enjoy different camp themes each week.
Ages: 6 and up
Cost: $49/day to $199/week
Dates: May 25-August 15
2531 Blankenbaker Pkwy.
502.809.1386
allaboutkids.cc/camps
Asia Institute Crane House STARTALK:
Chinese Language Program
A summer language program focused on providing high quality Chinese language and cultural learning. Activities include paper folding, calligraphy and traditional dance.
Ages: Grades 6-12
Cost: Free
Dates: June 12-30
Field Elementary
502.635.2240
cranehouse.org/startalk
Bear Paddle Swim School
Swim lessons and water safety training for children of all ages. Bear Paddle is known for quality swim lessons, friendliness and community water safety.
Ages: 3-10
Cost: $180/two weeks
Dates: June 5-August 10
2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.
502.438.8833
bearpaddle.com/louisville-ky/
Blackacre State Preserve & Historic Homestead
A truly hands-on outdoor learning experience.
Ages: 4-9
Cost: $75
Dates: June 5-9
3200 Tucker Station Road
502.266.9802
blackacreconservancy.org/summer-camp/
Bright Horizons Summer Camp
Programs encourage children’s growing ability to make choices, work with others and assume responsibilities through fun, friendships and exploration.
Ages: 3-12
Cost: Inquire directly
632 S. Fourth St.
10320 Timberwood Circle
502.584.0716
brighthorizons.com
Camp Hi-Ho
Campers are encouraged to give everything from fishing and swimming to arts and crafts a try, but are not forced to participate in activities for which they have no interest.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: $270/week
Dates: June 5-August 11
5915 Aiken Road
502.220.4415
camphiho.com
Camp Quality Kentuckiana
This camp serves children with cancer and their families by providing programs, experiences and companionship at no cost.
Ages: 6-16
Cost: Free
Dates: June 25-30
P.O. Box 35474, 40232
502.507.3235
campqualityusa.org/ki
Camp Shakespeare
Fosters an appreciation for the words and works of William Shakespeare by providing opportunities for children to explore the theatre arts.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: $125-$550
Dates: June 19-July 21
Various locations
502.574.9900
kyshakespeare.com
Cedar Ridge Camp
Catch a fish in the lake, paddle in a canoe, try your hand at archery, take a dip in the swimming pool or hike through the cedars and hardwood forest.
Ages: 7-13
Cost: $179/week
Dates: June 5-July 28
4010 Old Routt Road
502.267.5848
cedarridgecamp1.com
Club SciKidz
Robotics and Engineering, Programming and Apps, Filmmaking and Effects, Culinary Arts and Video Game Design – there are 48 camps to choose from.
Ages: 4-13
Cost: $255-$325
Dates: June 19-July 24
330 N. Hubbards Lane
502.219.2665
clubscikidzkentucky.com
Commonwealth Theatre Center
Immersive theater experiences are offered for children of all ages, who will learn about every element that goes into a theatrical production.
Ages: 3-18
Cost: $150-535
Dates: May 30-August 12
1123 Payne St.
502.589.0084
commonwealththeatre.org/summer
Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve
Four days of hiking, nature crafts, tie-dye, games and nature-packed adventure days.
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $135-$155/week
Dates: June 13-29
12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen
502.228.4362
creaseymahannaturepreserve.org
The dePaul School
Sports camp, drama camp, painting camp and mad scientists camp, even math and language art camps, dePaul is a great way to extend learning into summer.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: $150-$500/week
Dates: June 19-July 21
1925 Duker Ave.
502.459.6131
dupaulschool.org/summer
Derby Dinner’s Musical Theatre Camp
A one-week performing arts camp exploring drama, music and dance taught by Derby Dinner Playhouse theatre professionals.
Ages: 7-17
Cost: $175
Dates: June 19-August 12
525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
812.228.8281
derbydinner.com
Frazier History Museum
If you’re hungry for a summer full of fun, learning, creativity and camaraderie, The Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters will be your ticket.
Ages: 6-12
Cost: $175-$200/week
Dates: June 5-August 11
829 W. Main St.
502.753.5663
fraziermuseum.org
Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium Space Camps
The planetarium offers rich, engaging summer camps that spark a lifelong love of science. Activities are designed to help kids with problem solving skills.
Ages: 7-14
Cost: $150-$200/week
Dates: June 12-August 4
106 W, Brandeis Ave.
502.852.6664
louisville.edu/planetarium/kids/summercamps
GymTyme Summer Camp
Designed for children of all interest, not only cheerleading. The day is filled with games, crafts and movie watching in addition to playing in the gym.
Ages: 3 and up
Cost: $170/week
Dates: May-August 15
13000 Eastgate Pkwy.
502.365.4811
gymtymeallstars.com
Hwang’s Martial Arts
Participants will be immersed in exciting activities that teach respect and self-discipline. Your child will be challenged in fun and unique ways.
Cost: $130-$154/week
Dates: May 25-August15
East End, J-Town and Okolona locations
502.412.7755
hwangsmartialarts.com
iD Tech Camps
Build valuable STEM skills in an inspiring, collegiate setting. Students experience personalized learning with products like Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Google and Microsoft.
Ages: 7-17
Cost: inquire for price
Dates: June 12-July 14
University of Louisville Shelby Campus
888.709.8324
idtech.com
Jefferson Memorial Forest
A day camp with nature-based science education activities. For the naturalist, scientist and adventurer.
Ages: 5-15
Cost: $150-$225/week
Dates: Session run from June 12 through July 28
Varying locations
502.368.5404
louisvilleky.gov/government/jefferson-memorial-forest/forest-summer-camps
Jewish Community Center
A traditional camp with arts and crafts, sports, free swing and swim lessons. Specialty camps also available.
Ages: 2-14
Cost: $226-$276/week
Dates: June 5 through August 11
3600 Dutchmans Lane
502.459.0660
jewishlouisville.org/the-j/camp/summer-camp/
Junior Achievement
JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business.
Cost: $195/ Session
Dates: June 12-July 14
1401 Muhammad Ali Blvd.
502.561.5437
jaky.org/summercamps
Kazoo Camp
Children can explore music, science, sports, art and more in a nurturing no-stress environment.
Ages: walking and up
Cost: $40/day
Dates: May 29-August 14
3600 Chamberlain Lane
502.412.1500
kazoing.com
Kentucky Country Day School
A Summer Stretch program covering enrichment, sports and the arts.
Ages: 4-13
Cost: $160-$575 Session
Dates: June 5 through August 11
4100 Springdale Road
502.814.4329
kcd.org
Kentucky Humane Society
Lifelong Friends Camp empowers campers to make a difference in their community while having fun with friends two-legged and four-legged.
Ages: 6-11
Cost: $150-$200/week
Dates: June 5-July 28
1000 Lyndon Lane
502.515.3149
kyhumane.org/camps
Kentucky Science Center
A fun, hands-on experience. School’s Out Science Camps offer exciting educational experiences for little scientists.
Ages: 4-15
Cost: $195-$300/week
Dates: May 29-Aug 4
727 W. Main St.
502.560.7128
kysciencecenter.org
Lions Camp Crescendo
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the enhancement of the quality of life for youths, especially those with disabilities.
Ages: 5-15
Cost: Free with eligibility
Dates: July 3-July 28
1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction
502.833.3554
lccky.org
Los Monito’s
The one-stop service provider for foreign language instruction and services.
Ages: 6-12
Cost: $149-$179
Dates: June 12-August 4
503 Washburn Ave.
502.893.0933
losmonitos.com
Louisville Ballet
Inclusive and open to all skill levels. Students will be introduced to a wide variety of arts programming.
Ages: 6-14
Cost: $300
Dates: June 19-23
315 E. Main St.
502.583.3150
louisvilleballet.org
Louisville Collegiate School
Gives students the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Camp is designed to enhance skills and knowledge while having fun.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: $325
Dates: June 5-August 4
2427 Glenmary Ave.
502.479.0340
loucol.com
Louisville Nature Center
“Young Explorers,” “Rock ‘N’ Bugs” and “Drawing Animals from Life” are just some of the inventive themes students will enjoy.
Ages: 4-12
Cost: $110-$220/week
Dates: June 5-August 4
3745 Illinois Ave.
502.458.1328
louisvillenaturecenter.org
Louisville Visual Art Association
Enjoy “Painting Lab,” “Art in Nature” and “Creature Feature” as well as an entire host of art-centric and creative participation opportunities.
Ages: 7-14
Cost: $180-$230
Dates: June 5-August 4
2117 Payne St.
502.584.8166
louisvillevisualart.org
Louisville Zoo Summer Safari Day Camps
These specialty camp offerings include exclusive experiences for campers of all ages. Campers will enjoy a wide range of exciting camp topics.
Ages: 4-13
Cost: $43-$295/week
Dates: June 5-July 28
1100 Trevilian Way
502.459.2181
louisvillezoo.org
Meredith Dunn School
Designed to remediate, develop, maintain and enrich skills of students. Programs are offered to students who do not attend Meredith-Dunn School as well as those who do.
Ages: 5-10
Cost: $450
Dates: June 19-July 7
3203 Melbourne Ave.
502.456.5819
meredithdunnschool.org
My Gym
Art projects, games and activities will tie each day into the weekly camp theme.
Ages: 3-7
Cost: $100/week
Dates: June 5-August 10
11770 Shelbyville Road
502.614.6001
mygym.com
Parklands of Floyds Fork
Using the outdoor classroom, campers dig into areas of biology, gardening, insects, art and beginner paddling.
Ages: 5-12
Cost: $220-$245/week
Dates: June 5-August 4
Various locations
502.584.0350
theparklands.org
Sacred Heart
SHA offers camps in athletics, ceramics, photography and STEM while Sacred Heart School for the Arts has a variety of offerings in performing and creative arts.
Ages: 5-17
Cost: $200-$832
Dates: June 5-July 21
3105 Lexington Road
502.897-1816
shslou.org
Safiyyah Dance Co.
If your dream is to hip hop dance, make it come true with two summer options.
Ages: 5 and up
Cost: $125-$175
Dates: June 19-June 30
1807 Vine Crest Ave.
502.807.2808
safiyyahdance.net/camps
Saint Xavier High School
Sports, arts and academics will be offered to a variety of age groups during the months of June and July.
Ages: 5-17
Cost: $60-$500
Dates: June 5-July 21
1609 Poplar Level Road
502.637.4712
saintx.com
Silver Heights Youth Camp
Silver Heights was envisioned as a place where people of faith could gather and worship together and experience peacefulness and serenity.
Ages: 11-13
Cost: Inquire for Pricing
Dates: June 12-17
501 Camp Ave.
812.949.5177
silverheights.org
Smiley Camp
This summer day camp program is sponsored by Second Presbyterian Church. Each week focuses on a theme carried out through various activities.
Ages: 3-6
Cost: $150/week
Dates: June 13-July 1
3701 Old Brownsboro Road
502.895.3483
secondpresbysterian.church
Snapology
Fun and safe environment to learn math, science, technology, engineering and literacy concepts using LEGO bricks.
Ages: 4-14
Cost: $125
Dates: June 5-August 3
Various Locations
502.443.0285
louisville-ne.snapology.com/camps/
Spirit Center Odyssey Camps
Designed to cultivate a sense of awe and wonder in a historic barn, an outdoor classroom and 21 acres of fields, woods and gardens.
Ages: Grades 1-6
Cost: $105-$235
Dates: June 12-June 23
1924 Newburg Road
502.452.2749
earthandspiritcenter.org/summer-kids-camps
StageOne Dramaworks
Take advantage of morning theme-based classes and afternoon skills-based classes, or combine the two for a full day of fun.
Ages: 4-18
Cost: $145-$475
Dates: June 5-July 28
315 W. Market St.
502.498.2436
stageone.org/kids/camps/
STEAMPunks Summer Camp
Day camps that combine STEM learning with hands-on physical and digital projects.
Ages: 5-11
Cost: $150-$260
Dates: June 5-July 21
Various Locations
912.388.6567
foxbrite.com/summercamps
St. James Preschool
The opportunity to create and explore the environment, learn problem solving and personal interaction skills.
Ages: 3-6
Cost: Inquire for cost
Dates: June 13-July 15
401 LaGrange Road
502.243.3394
preschool.episcopalky.org
St. Luke’s Camp Maple
St. Luke’s summer camps offer courses in crafts, nature, science and more in week-long sessions. Camp Maple is great for new preschool students or alumni.
Ages: 2-10
Cost: $175/week
Dates: May 22-August 4
1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage
502.245.8828
stlukespreschool.wixsite.com/home
Sullivan Culinary and Pastry Camps
High schoolers interested in culinary arts careers can gain experience in the kitchen while learning from professional chefs and bakers.
Ages: 14-17
Cost: Prices may vary
Dates: June 11-16
3101 Bardstown Road
866.964.7053
sullivan.edu/camp
The Academy
Children with learning differences can progress in the areas of emotional intelligence, life skills and more while working on traditional camp projects.
Cost: Prices may vary
Inquire for dates and times
125 Wiltshire Ave.
502-897-0444
theacademyoflouisville.com
VIPS-Louisville
A variety of day camps are offered for children with visual impairments to help them succeed and learn before entering school.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: $150-$200/week
Dates: June 5-July 28
1906 Goldsmith Lane
502.636.3207
vips.org
Virginia Chance School
Campers will experience a Summer Under the Trees, where they’ll be able to appreciate the outdoors through games, art, music and more.
Ages: 2-10
Cost: $70-$450
Dates: June 5-July 21
4200 Lime Kiln Lane
502.425.6904
chanceschool.org
Whet Your Palette
From basic painting to advanced sculpture, campers will learn the foundations of art and grow in their craft in a fun and creative environment.
Ages: 4-16
Cost: $95-225/week
Dates: May 29-August 4
1415 Evergreen Road
502.438.8865
whetyourpalette.com
White Mills Christian Camp
Campers will learn more about the word of God while participating in outdoor activities and making friends.
Ages: 4-17
Cost: $40-$195
Dates: June 4-August 2
154 Old Kentucky 84, White Mills
270.862.3933
whitemillschristiancamp.com
Windover Farms
A camp for beginner equestrians, where campers will learn basic horse care and riding lessons.
Cost: $175/three days
Dates: June 7 through August 4
5400 Old Sligo Road, La Grange
502.208.9629
windhover.farm
Yew Dell
Yew Dell is partnering with Louisville Visual Arts to bring a nature art summer camp to the grounds!
Ages: 7-12
Cost: $155/$180
Dates: June 12-16
6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood
502.241.4788
yewdellgardens.org/classes-and-events.html
YMCA
Activities for kids who are creative, adventurous or a mix of both. Field trips, crafts, swimming lessons and more are sure to engage children.
Ages: 3-17
Cost: $126-$1,100/week
Dates: May 30 through August 15
Various locations
502.587.6700
ymcalouisville.org