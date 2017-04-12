2017 Summer Camp Guide

Acting Against Cancer

Children will learn about the magic of musical theatre and the various elements that come together to realize a full production while working on their own: “Into the Woods,” which they will present at the end of the week.

Ages: 8-11

Cost: $300/week

Dates: June 26-June 30

323 W. Broadway

502.593.1095

actingagainstcancer.com/kids

All About Kids

High-energy, all-day fun that’s far from ordinary. Kids will interact with other children, play games, learn skills and enjoy different camp themes each week.

Ages: 6 and up

Cost: $49/day to $199/week

Dates: May 25-August 15

2531 Blankenbaker Pkwy.

502.809.1386

allaboutkids.cc/camps

Asia Institute Crane House STARTALK:

Chinese Language Program

A summer language program focused on providing high quality Chinese language and cultural learning. Activities include paper folding, calligraphy and traditional dance.

Ages: Grades 6-12

Cost: Free

Dates: June 12-30

Field Elementary

502.635.2240

cranehouse.org/startalk

Bear Paddle Swim School

Swim lessons and water safety training for children of all ages. Bear Paddle is known for quality swim lessons, friendliness and community water safety.

Ages: 3-10

Cost: $180/two weeks

Dates: June 5-August 10

2915 Hurstbourne Pkwy.

502.438.8833

bearpaddle.com/louisville-ky/

Blackacre State Preserve & Historic Homestead

A truly hands-on outdoor learning experience.

Ages: 4-9

Cost: $75

Dates: June 5-9

3200 Tucker Station Road

502.266.9802

blackacreconservancy.org/summer-camp/

Bright Horizons Summer Camp

Programs encourage children’s growing ability to make choices, work with others and assume responsibilities through fun, friendships and exploration.

Ages: 3-12

Cost: Inquire directly

632 S. Fourth St.

10320 Timberwood Circle

502.584.0716

brighthorizons.com

Camp Hi-Ho

Campers are encouraged to give everything from fishing and swimming to arts and crafts a try, but are not forced to participate in activities for which they have no interest.

Ages: 5-13

Cost: $270/week

Dates: June 5-August 11

5915 Aiken Road

502.220.4415

camphiho.com

Camp Quality Kentuckiana

This camp serves children with cancer and their families by providing programs, experiences and companionship at no cost.

Ages: 6-16

Cost: Free

Dates: June 25-30

P.O. Box 35474, 40232

502.507.3235

campqualityusa.org/ki

Camp Shakespeare

Fosters an appreciation for the words and works of William Shakespeare by providing opportunities for children to explore the theatre arts.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: $125-$550

Dates: June 19-July 21

Various locations

502.574.9900

kyshakespeare.com

Cedar Ridge Camp

Catch a fish in the lake, paddle in a canoe, try your hand at archery, take a dip in the swimming pool or hike through the cedars and hardwood forest.

Ages: 7-13

Cost: $179/week

Dates: June 5-July 28

4010 Old Routt Road

502.267.5848

cedarridgecamp1.com

Club SciKidz

Robotics and Engineering, Programming and Apps, Filmmaking and Effects, Culinary Arts and Video Game Design – there are 48 camps to choose from.

Ages: 4-13

Cost: $255-$325

Dates: June 19-July 24

330 N. Hubbards Lane

502.219.2665

clubscikidzkentucky.com

Commonwealth Theatre Center

Immersive theater experiences are offered for children of all ages, who will learn about every element that goes into a theatrical production.

Ages: 3-18

Cost: $150-535

Dates: May 30-August 12

1123 Payne St.

502.589.0084

commonwealththeatre.org/summer

Creasy Mahan Nature Preserve

Four days of hiking, nature crafts, tie-dye, games and nature-packed adventure days.

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $135-$155/week

Dates: June 13-29

12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen

502.228.4362

creaseymahannaturepreserve.org

The dePaul School

Sports camp, drama camp, painting camp and mad scientists camp, even math and language art camps, dePaul is a great way to extend learning into summer.

Ages: 5-13

Cost: $150-$500/week

Dates: June 19-July 21

1925 Duker Ave.

502.459.6131

dupaulschool.org/summer

Derby Dinner’s Musical Theatre Camp

A one-week performing arts camp exploring drama, music and dance taught by Derby Dinner Playhouse theatre professionals.

Ages: 7-17

Cost: $175

Dates: June 19-August 12

525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

812.228.8281

derbydinner.com

Frazier History Museum

If you’re hungry for a summer full of fun, learning, creativity and camaraderie, The Frazier’s Summer Camp of Blockbusters will be your ticket.

Ages: 6-12

Cost: $175-$200/week

Dates: June 5-August 11

829 W. Main St.

502.753.5663

fraziermuseum.org

Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium Space Camps

The planetarium offers rich, engaging summer camps that spark a lifelong love of science. Activities are designed to help kids with problem solving skills.

Ages: 7-14

Cost: $150-$200/week

Dates: June 12-August 4

106 W, Brandeis Ave.

502.852.6664

louisville.edu/planetarium/kids/summercamps

GymTyme Summer Camp

Designed for children of all interest, not only cheerleading. The day is filled with games, crafts and movie watching in addition to playing in the gym.

Ages: 3 and up

Cost: $170/week

Dates: May-August 15

13000 Eastgate Pkwy.

502.365.4811

gymtymeallstars.com

Hwang’s Martial Arts

Participants will be immersed in exciting activities that teach respect and self-discipline. Your child will be challenged in fun and unique ways.

Cost: $130-$154/week

Dates: May 25-August15

East End, J-Town and Okolona locations

502.412.7755

hwangsmartialarts.com

iD Tech Camps

Build valuable STEM skills in an inspiring, collegiate setting. Students experience personalized learning with products like Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Google and Microsoft.

Ages: 7-17

Cost: inquire for price

Dates: June 12-July 14

University of Louisville Shelby Campus

888.709.8324

idtech.com

Jefferson Memorial Forest

A day camp with nature-based science education activities. For the naturalist, scientist and adventurer.

Ages: 5-15

Cost: $150-$225/week

Dates: Session run from June 12 through July 28

Varying locations

502.368.5404

louisvilleky.gov/government/jefferson-memorial-forest/forest-summer-camps

Jewish Community Center

A traditional camp with arts and crafts, sports, free swing and swim lessons. Specialty camps also available.

Ages: 2-14

Cost: $226-$276/week

Dates: June 5 through August 11

3600 Dutchmans Lane

502.459.0660

jewishlouisville.org/the-j/camp/summer-camp/

Junior Achievement

JA BizTown Camp gives kids the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business.

Cost: $195/ Session

Dates: June 12-July 14

1401 Muhammad Ali Blvd.

502.561.5437

jaky.org/summercamps

Kazoo Camp

Children can explore music, science, sports, art and more in a nurturing no-stress environment.

Ages: walking and up

Cost: $40/day

Dates: May 29-August 14

3600 Chamberlain Lane

502.412.1500

kazoing.com

Kentucky Country Day School

A Summer Stretch program covering enrichment, sports and the arts.

Ages: 4-13

Cost: $160-$575 Session

Dates: June 5 through August 11

4100 Springdale Road

502.814.4329

kcd.org

Kentucky Humane Society

Lifelong Friends Camp empowers campers to make a difference in their community while having fun with friends two-legged and four-legged.

Ages: 6-11

Cost: $150-$200/week

Dates: June 5-July 28

1000 Lyndon Lane

502.515.3149

kyhumane.org/camps

Kentucky Science Center

A fun, hands-on experience. School’s Out Science Camps offer exciting educational experiences for little scientists.

Ages: 4-15

Cost: $195-$300/week

Dates: May 29-Aug 4

727 W. Main St.

502.560.7128

kysciencecenter.org

Lions Camp Crescendo

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the enhancement of the quality of life for youths, especially those with disabilities.

Ages: 5-15

Cost: Free with eligibility

Dates: July 3-July 28

1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction

502.833.3554

lccky.org

Los Monito’s

The one-stop service provider for foreign language instruction and services.

Ages: 6-12

Cost: $149-$179

Dates: June 12-August 4

503 Washburn Ave.

502.893.0933

losmonitos.com

Louisville Ballet

Inclusive and open to all skill levels. Students will be introduced to a wide variety of arts programming.

Ages: 6-14

Cost: $300

Dates: June 19-23

315 E. Main St.

502.583.3150

louisvilleballet.org

Louisville Collegiate School

Gives students the opportunity to explore their academic, artistic and athletic interests. Camp is designed to enhance skills and knowledge while having fun.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: $325

Dates: June 5-August 4

2427 Glenmary Ave.

502.479.0340

loucol.com

Louisville Nature Center

“Young Explorers,” “Rock ‘N’ Bugs” and “Drawing Animals from Life” are just some of the inventive themes students will enjoy.

Ages: 4-12

Cost: $110-$220/week

Dates: June 5-August 4

3745 Illinois Ave.

502.458.1328

louisvillenaturecenter.org

Louisville Visual Art Association

Enjoy “Painting Lab,” “Art in Nature” and “Creature Feature” as well as an entire host of art-centric and creative participation opportunities.

Ages: 7-14

Cost: $180-$230

Dates: June 5-August 4

2117 Payne St.

502.584.8166

louisvillevisualart.org

Louisville Zoo Summer Safari Day Camps

These specialty camp offerings include exclusive experiences for campers of all ages. Campers will enjoy a wide range of exciting camp topics.

Ages: 4-13

Cost: $43-$295/week

Dates: June 5-July 28

1100 Trevilian Way

502.459.2181

louisvillezoo.org

Meredith Dunn School

Designed to remediate, develop, maintain and enrich skills of students. Programs are offered to students who do not attend Meredith-Dunn School as well as those who do.

Ages: 5-10

Cost: $450

Dates: June 19-July 7

3203 Melbourne Ave.

502.456.5819

meredithdunnschool.org

My Gym

Art projects, games and activities will tie each day into the weekly camp theme.

Ages: 3-7

Cost: $100/week

Dates: June 5-August 10

11770 Shelbyville Road

502.614.6001

mygym.com

Parklands of Floyds Fork

Using the outdoor classroom, campers dig into areas of biology, gardening, insects, art and beginner paddling.

Ages: 5-12

Cost: $220-$245/week

Dates: June 5-August 4

Various locations

502.584.0350

theparklands.org

Sacred Heart

SHA offers camps in athletics, ceramics, photography and STEM while Sacred Heart School for the Arts has a variety of offerings in performing and creative arts.

Ages: 5-17

Cost: $200-$832

Dates: June 5-July 21

3105 Lexington Road

502.897-1816

shslou.org

Safiyyah Dance Co.

If your dream is to hip hop dance, make it come true with two summer options.

Ages: 5 and up

Cost: $125-$175

Dates: June 19-June 30

1807 Vine Crest Ave.

502.807.2808

safiyyahdance.net/camps

Saint Xavier High School

Sports, arts and academics will be offered to a variety of age groups during the months of June and July.

Ages: 5-17

Cost: $60-$500

Dates: June 5-July 21

1609 Poplar Level Road

502.637.4712

saintx.com

Silver Heights Youth Camp

Silver Heights was envisioned as a place where people of faith could gather and worship together and experience peacefulness and serenity.

Ages: 11-13

Cost: Inquire for Pricing

Dates: June 12-17

501 Camp Ave.

812.949.5177

silverheights.org

Smiley Camp

This summer day camp program is sponsored by Second Presbyterian Church. Each week focuses on a theme carried out through various activities.

Ages: 3-6

Cost: $150/week

Dates: June 13-July 1

3701 Old Brownsboro Road

502.895.3483

secondpresbysterian.church

Snapology

Fun and safe environment to learn math, science, technology, engineering and literacy concepts using LEGO bricks.

Ages: 4-14

Cost: $125

Dates: June 5-August 3

Various Locations

502.443.0285

louisville-ne.snapology.com/camps/

Spirit Center Odyssey Camps

Designed to cultivate a sense of awe and wonder in a historic barn, an outdoor classroom and 21 acres of fields, woods and gardens.

Ages: Grades 1-6

Cost: $105-$235

Dates: June 12-June 23

1924 Newburg Road

502.452.2749

earthandspiritcenter.org/summer-kids-camps

StageOne Dramaworks

Take advantage of morning theme-based classes and afternoon skills-based classes, or combine the two for a full day of fun.

Ages: 4-18

Cost: $145-$475

Dates: June 5-July 28

315 W. Market St.

502.498.2436

stageone.org/kids/camps/

STEAMPunks Summer Camp

Day camps that combine STEM learning with hands-on physical and digital projects.

Ages: 5-11

Cost: $150-$260

Dates: June 5-July 21

Various Locations

912.388.6567

foxbrite.com/summercamps

St. James Preschool

The opportunity to create and explore the environment, learn problem solving and personal interaction skills.

Ages: 3-6

Cost: Inquire for cost

Dates: June 13-July 15

401 LaGrange Road

502.243.3394

preschool.episcopalky.org

St. Luke’s Camp Maple

St. Luke’s summer camps offer courses in crafts, nature, science and more in week-long sessions. Camp Maple is great for new preschool students or alumni.

Ages: 2-10

Cost: $175/week

Dates: May 22-August 4

1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage

502.245.8828

stlukespreschool.wixsite.com/home

Sullivan Culinary and Pastry Camps

High schoolers interested in culinary arts careers can gain experience in the kitchen while learning from professional chefs and bakers.

Ages: 14-17

Cost: Prices may vary

Dates: June 11-16

3101 Bardstown Road

866.964.7053

sullivan.edu/camp

The Academy

Children with learning differences can progress in the areas of emotional intelligence, life skills and more while working on traditional camp projects.

Cost: Prices may vary

Inquire for dates and times

125 Wiltshire Ave.

502-897-0444

theacademyoflouisville.com

VIPS-Louisville

A variety of day camps are offered for children with visual impairments to help them succeed and learn before entering school.

Ages: 0-5

Cost: $150-$200/week

Dates: June 5-July 28

1906 Goldsmith Lane

502.636.3207

vips.org

Virginia Chance School

Campers will experience a Summer Under the Trees, where they’ll be able to appreciate the outdoors through games, art, music and more.

Ages: 2-10

Cost: $70-$450

Dates: June 5-July 21

4200 Lime Kiln Lane

502.425.6904

chanceschool.org

Whet Your Palette

From basic painting to advanced sculpture, campers will learn the foundations of art and grow in their craft in a fun and creative environment.

Ages: 4-16

Cost: $95-225/week

Dates: May 29-August 4

1415 Evergreen Road

502.438.8865

whetyourpalette.com

White Mills Christian Camp

Campers will learn more about the word of God while participating in outdoor activities and making friends.

Ages: 4-17

Cost: $40-$195

Dates: June 4-August 2

154 Old Kentucky 84, White Mills

270.862.3933

whitemillschristiancamp.com

Windover Farms

A camp for beginner equestrians, where campers will learn basic horse care and riding lessons.

Cost: $175/three days

Dates: June 7 through August 4

5400 Old Sligo Road, La Grange

502.208.9629

windhover.farm

Yew Dell

Yew Dell is partnering with Louisville Visual Arts to bring a nature art summer camp to the grounds!

Ages: 7-12

Cost: $155/$180

Dates: June 12-16

6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood

502.241.4788

yewdellgardens.org/classes-and-events.html

YMCA

Activities for kids who are creative, adventurous or a mix of both. Field trips, crafts, swimming lessons and more are sure to engage children.

Ages: 3-17

Cost: $126-$1,100/week

Dates: May 30 through August 15

Various locations

502.587.6700

ymcalouisville.org