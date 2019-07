Our committee of local philanthropists will select three New Voices of Philanthropy between the ages of 21 and 31 based on the following criteria:

Devotes substantial time, talent or treasure to a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization in Greater Louisville

Demonstrates innovation, courage and inclusivity in volunteering and leadership in philanthropy.

We are also accepting nominations of individuals under the age of 21 to recognize as our Future Voices of Philanthropy.