What I Learned at IdeaFestival

By Mariah Kline

Last week I had the privilege of attending this inspiring and innovative festival that covers everything from disruptive technology and artificial intelligence to visual arts and emotional healing. Full disclosure, I think Tuesday’s Thrivals 10.0 sessions were mostly meant for high school and college students, but because I have a young face and carry a backpack, no one questioned my presence. For this week’s Top 5, I wanted to share a few things I learned from the sessions I attended and strongly encourage everyone to check out the 2018 IdeaFestival.

Grit Equals Passion and Persistence Over Time

Speaker: Cody Coleman

MIT Graduate and Computer Science Ph.D. student at Stanford University

Coleman told the story of his upbringing in a chaotic family and how he went from a life in poverty to fantastic career success. His inspiring talk made me think about my own life goals as a twenty-something and how easy it is to tell yourself you’ll never achieve anything great. But as Coleman stated, “You don’t need experience. You just need to get started and ask yourself, ‘Why not me?’”

Algorithms are Subjective

Speaker: Cathy O’Neil

Data Scientist and Author of “Weapons of Math Destruction”

O’Neil took everything I thought I knew about algorithms (which admittedly wasn’t much) and turned it on its head. She explained that much of the data we hear about today in various studies and news reports is not at all factual since these equations are designed by humans. O’Neil and other data scientists are calling for audits of certain models and algorithms since they’re so often void of ethics or fairness.

Children Need to Play More

Speaker: Psychologist Peter Gray with moderator Claude Stephens

Dr. Gray offered some astounding statistics about the rise in mental health disorders in children today because schools and parents are constantly testing and evaluating them. Play and exploration can make a massive difference in children’s intellectual development and social skills, but without time to play, they can suffer from anxiety, depression and even narcissism.

Wendy Whelan is a Phenomenal Woman

Speaker: Wendy Whelan, Internationally-renowned ballerina and Louisville native

Whelan joined the New York City Ballet when she was 17 years old. Now 50, she has one of the longest and most storied careers of any American dancer. She discussed how self doubt pushed her to find the courage to power through, even when her body was suffering. The documentary about her career, “Wendy Whelan: Restless Creature,” was just added to Netflix and I cannot wait to watch it.

We need less division and more conversation

Speaker: CNN Reporter John King with Psychiatrist Phil Kraemer and Local Activist Hannah Drake

King talked at length about the polarization our country is experiencing in politics and beyond. “We have two parties from two different planets who don’t know how to talk to each other,” he explained. Kraemer and Drake both offered some great insights on our current political climate and social movements. All three participants agreed on the importance of healthy debates and triple checking the sources from which you get your news.