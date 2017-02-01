One Dish You Should Eat This Week

Yelp Louisville Community Director

Dish: Kentucky s’more doughnut at Hi-Five Doughnuts, 1011 E. Main St.

What about it: These gray winter days have me longing for summer, and I recently got a taste of it – quite literally – with the ladies of the morning at Hi-Five Doughnuts. They have a Kentucky s’more doughnut that is as decadent as anything I’ve eaten from this trendy food-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar. And the “Kentucky” in the name comes from the bourbon in the marshmallow cream on top. If you spy these in Hi-Five’s case, order one and be transported to a summer bonfire courtesy of “ruler of the dough,” as Yelper Robbyn M. put it.

By Emily Hagedorn

More info on Hi-Five Doughnuts:

yelp.com/biz/hi-five-doughnuts-louisville

or hifivedoughnuts.com