When you walk into Napa River Grill, everything about the beloved local eatery exudes class. From the fresh and subtle decor to the new wooden tables and soft color palette, it’s clear why Napa has been a Louisville favorite for nearly two decades. Under the label of “California cuisine,” Napa’s menu is eclectic and upscale, offering guests a one-of-a-kind dining experience in a relaxed and comfortable setting.

To Executive Chef Seth Butkus, who’s been at the helm in the kitchen for roughly eight months, though we’re obviously not in California, the classification still fits the restaurant perfectly: “Chef-driven and locally sourced is probably the best way to describe what that means,” he says. “We’re really committed to the local farmers and purveyors.”

Butkus’ and the rest of the team’s steadfast dedication to staying local is evident; at any given time, Butkus claims the menu boasts ingredients supplied by 15 to 20 different local purveyors. For example, one of the eatery’s most popular current items – dishes occasionally come and go depending on ingredient availability – is the Black Hawk Farms steak. Fe aturing Kentucky Proud local beef, the entree is also served with a loaded twice-baked potato topped with local country ham, local smoked Gouda cheese, house-made black truffle creme fraiche, chives and micro greens.

For Butkus, maintaining this kind of commitment to using local ingredients, characteristic of California’s top restaurants, is not only about integrity in keeping business local but also about the final product that is presented to the customers. “Quality control is one [reason we source locally] – when you can talk to farmers and to the people making it or growing it, you can usually get a better feel for what they can provide you and what you will want to get from them.”

Meanwhile, Pastry Chef Michelle Childers is also striving to keep her menu at the high level that guests have come to expect. As for what dish she often finds herself returning to, Childers’ answer is one I think all of us can understand: “I love creme brulee,” she emphasizes. “It’s one of my favorites, and people really love the new creme brulee.” Childers’ current version is sinfully decadent – a s’mores creme brulee comprised of a milk chocolate custard, fired sugar and topped with homemade toasted marshmallow and graham cracker.

Butkus too is always thinking of new renditions of popular dishes, for, as he puts it, “I try not to put too much personal pride into any one dish because then I can’t change it.” Although Napa’s current pork entree has received rave reviews, Butkus is exceedingly looking forward to debuting its successor: a Stone Cross Farm pork chop, featuring a side of mac and cheese with cauliflower brown butter bread crumbs along with pumpkin seed puree and garnish.

Whether it’s for Butkus’ extraordinarily diverse menu, Childers’ mouthwatering desserts or simply the casual yet elegant atmosphere and stunning wine list, your reservation is waiting at Napa River Grill. It’s been acclaimed ever since it hit the scene in 1999, and it’s clear it has a long road of success lying ahead. VT

Napa River Grill is located at 1211 Herr Lane. For more information, visit napariverlouisville.com or call 502.423.5822.

By Remy Sisk.

Photos By Remy Sisk.

