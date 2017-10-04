Chef Adam Burress Serves Up His Philosophy About Food and Life

By Nancy Miller

Photos by Jolea Brown

Adam Burress is philosophical about food and life. “We easily draw half of our daily joy from food. People’s lives are bump and grind all day. Those moments when our minds become the Fourth of July are when we are consuming food. In many ways, it’s an anti-depressant, an emotional medication,” he says.

He has come a long way since his early days working at Taco Bell when he would occasionally mix and match the ingredients for fun, not to sell. But his first “real job” in a restaurant was at Westport General Store, under the tutelage of Harold Baker now the chef at Gary’s on Spring.

“I was a dishwasher. One night they were short-handed. Harold put a knife in my hand, and that was the beginning. From then on, he encouraged me and lit a fire under me. He said I had a knack for cooking and he’d fluff my ego. I owe my career to him,” says Burress.

Opening the restaurants at the Downtown Marriott and being part of the team at Seviche, he was a young chef who was gaining a lot of attention in the Louisville restaurant community. Now the chef and co-owner of Migo, which serves traditional Latin cuisine, Hammerheads, a gastropub and smokehouse, and Game, which is known for its exotic wild game, he has a firmly established place among the local “who’s who” in food.

For a chef whose restaurants serve meat to become vegetarian, then mostly vegan, may seem a surprising transition, but it was a natural one for him. He has been about ninety-percent vegan for the past two or three years.

“When I began investigating actual meat sources, I found that rabbit hole to not be a pretty one. Meat is a horrible, horrible industry. It’s terrifying in every sense. But, the demand for it drove me to find different products. I started to source proteins that are locally and ethically raised to serve in our restaurants,” says Burress.

He and his business partner, Chase Mucerino, have worked out a division of responsibilities that allows both of them to concentrate on what they do best. He credits Mucerino with being more grounded and logic-driven while he needs to express his artistic side.

Burress has achieved an enviable work-personal life balance. He and his life partner, Bianca Sangalli, live on a Sellersburg, Indiana, farm that he describes as a work in progress. “She and I have been together 13 years. We’re very into each other. We like to soak up the breeze and relax,” he says. “My eight-month-old son Pax is another frequency of my life. I adore him. His personality has blossomed like you wouldn’t believe. He is so curious and very mobile. All he wants to do is walk and climb, to be up and experience life. He’s completely ready for what’s next.”

On the farm, the couple raises carrots, a variety of beets, turnips, radishes and tomatoes. They were planning to plant fall vegetables but the hectic life of being new parents intervened and cut into the time they had for planting and harvesting. There’s always next year.

Sangalli and Burress cook at home most nights. “We don’t plan out every single meal but we are definitely a cooking couple and care about what we’re preparing. We usually do a fusion of influences but it’s local or organic and is always nutritional, ethical and extremely flavorful. We don’t do the same old thing every night. We take a lot of pride in what we fix because we realize the connection we have with food. If people open themselves up to that, they inherently consume better products and are more conscious of what they eat.”

Sangalli and Burress make their son’s baby food fresh before every meal. Pax’s favorite is a mixture of avocado, banana and flax seeds. He’s also crazy about sweet potatoes.

Burress has lived in the Louisville area all his life but is open to change. When he visits other cities or countries, he has a tendency to fall in love with them. He believes he might flourish in a more liberal environment, possibly Colorado, where there is an emphasis on healthy living and an outdoorsy life.

If he ever moves, he would probably open a restaurant. “I’d like to show what vegan food can be. There’s a blandness and an approach to vegan food that’s not good. Unless it’s Asian, no one is doing vegan food right. I think I could do vegan that would impress meat eaters,” he says. VT