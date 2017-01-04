To benefit women suffering from metastatic breast cancer and end the spread of the disease, Twisted Pink will be holding its annual Masquerade Ball on January 28 at The Olmsted. We chatted with Twisted Pink Founder

Caroline Johnson to get all the details on this year’s event.

What is The Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball?

The Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball is the largest fundraiser of the year for Twisted Pink; 100 percent of funds raised are donated to metastatic breast cancer research. The event is a formal, themed gala that inspires others in the community to join breast cancer survivors and metastatic patients to raise much needed funding for stage IV breast cancer research. After completing my own treatment for stage III breast cancer, I learned that very little money is directed to research metastatic disease. I wanted to fund this research because 40,000 people in the U.S. die of metastatic breast cancer every year, and this statistic hasn’t changed in over 30 years. I was 39 when I was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer, and when I saw the statistics of mortality in young women, I wanted to do something to help fund research.

What can guests expect at the event?

Guests can expect a fun, social evening at The Olmsted to include a silent auction; dinner catered by Masterson’s; guest speaker Darrin McCauley, whose wife, Janice, passed from metastatic breast cancer last year. WLKY, our media sponsor, has produced an inspiring video to honor Janice. Jennifer Baileys from WLKY will be our event emcee. Joseph’s Salon & Spa will be providing hair and makeup to 10 local metastatic breast cancer patients who will attend the event at no cost thanks to a grant by the Opus Foundation. The sponsorship support by the family of Dace Polk Brown along with Brown-Forman, our beverage sponsor, inspired us to present the first Dace Polk Brown Ambassador Award. This annual award will recognize a breast cancer survivor who has helped support the mission of Twisted Pink. The band Kudmani will perform after the dinner program. There will be 400 people seated at dinner, and a Mardi Gras Lounge is available to those who want to attend the dance-only portion of the event. We are so thankful to all sponsors of The Twisted Pink Masquerade Ball, especially the family of Dace Polk Brown, Material Handling Systems, Brown-Forman and the Opus Foundation.

Why is the event important for Twisted Pink and the greater community?

There are so many charitable events in Louisville and surrounding cities. This is the only event of its size that runs entirely on volunteers and donates 100 percent of profits to research that is focused on ending death to breast cancer. Twisted Pink was founded on the idea that we are not doing enough to end breast cancer deaths and improve the lives of the people living with metastatic disease. We are a local organization that is growing, and we continue to improve our research granting programs. Since June 2014, we have granted $220,000 to metastatic breast cancer research at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center. We hope to expand and formalize our grant funding process.

How has the event grown over the years?

Our first event was held in downtown Louisville with 300 guests in attendance, mostly friends of mine. Today, we expect over 400 people for the dinner program and over 100 to attend the Lounge (dance-only) portion of the event. We have increased our sponsor support and hope to double our grant funding in 2017.

How do you hope the event changes in years to come?

We continue to grow our event and spark interest for others to join our ambassador program to help further the mission of Twisted Pink. One local woman who joined us this year was Leslie Bowers, owner of Peace of the Earth on Market Street. Leslie is a breast cancer survivor who hosted a party to celebrate her cancer-free anniversary as well as the anniversary of her local store. Guests donated to Twisted Pink and the event raised $8,000 for research! We need more support from people like Leslie to make an impact on research results. The goal is to create new treatments to cure or extend the lives of the people facing metastatic breast cancer.

Is it too late to get tickets?

There are a very limited number of dinner tickets left for the Masquerade Ball. Tickets are $175 each. Mardi Gras Lounge tickets are available for $50 each and the lounge opens at 9 p.m. Lounge guests will be able to bid on silent auction items, enjoy desserts, a cash bar and dancing to the band Kudmani. For more information and tickets, visit

twistedpink.org. VT