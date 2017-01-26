SPOTLIGHT: Lobster Feast

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat lobster feast, signature cocktails, dancing and silent and live auctions, all in support of Actors Theatre of Louisville. We chatted with Lobster Feast co-chairs Mac and Jessica Thompson to get all the details on this can’t-miss event, which will take place on Saturday, February 4 at 6 p.m.!

What is Lobster Feast?

Lobster Feast is Actors Theatre’s annual costumed fundraiser. With many thanks to our generous guests and sponsors, the event raises money to ensure our community has access to vibrant, world-class theater. Our guests are treated to all-you-can-eat lobster, an inspired dinner buffet, silent and live auctions, signature cocktails and dancing. You will even get a taste of the theater, as many of our acting apprentices will be on hand to entertain.

Tell us about this year’s theme and how it came about.

Our lobster team loves to try new things and think outside of the box. Doesn’t it sound absurd to host a beach party in the dead of winter? Absolutely, let’s try it! Several years ago, this event was a black-tie affair, but today, we find ourselves taking a break from the winter doldrums by donning resort wear and heading to the boardwalk. It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this planning. We have so much fun!

What are your suggestions for how a guest should plan their attire for the evening?

The most important thing about dressing for Lobster Feast is that you feel comfortable and don’t mind getting a little melted butter or lobster-shell projectiles on your clothes. I’m always blown away by all the fantastic costumes our guests come up with. This year I hope to see mermaids, snorkelers, surfers, perhaps a few vintage bathing costumes…but I’m also hoping that guests will just reach into their closet and pull out their favorite resort wear and sandals. No matter the theme, casual attire is always encouraged.

Are there any design elements you can reveal about this year’s event?

The moment guests step off the elevator, they will be swept away to a warmer climate, strolling the beach boardwalk and enjoying cold drinks at the tiki bar. On your way to the silent auction tables, you will want to stop and take a few pictures in front of the scenic backdrops. Dive into the ballroom where you will find yourself seated on the ocean floor for dinner and the live auction program, immediately followed by dessert and dancing.

Can you give us some insight on this year’s extended buffet menu? What if you don’t like seafood?

Chef Graham Weber at The Marriott has once again proposed an amazing themed menu for the evening. Guests will be greeted with boardwalk-inspired appetizers, including a twist on soft-serve cones and Coney Island hot dogs. The extended buffet will feature traditional accompaniments as well as barbecued chicken, loaded baked potatoes and ratatouille for anyone that may not be up for tackling lobster. The boardwalk theme continues with funnel cakes and caramel corn for dessert as the dancing begins. All of this is on top of the 1,500+ lobsters that will be presented tableside to our guests for dinner!

What sponsors do you have on board this year?

I’m super excited to share that Old Forester will be our presenting sponsor this year! Their team has been fun to collaborate with and has embraced our unique theme by creating two delicious signature cocktails. One cocktail, the Piña Shellada, is inspired by everyone’s beachside favorite, while another cocktail will be a tropical twist on the Old Fashioned, the Boardwalk Bourbon Breeze. Supporting sponsors include Delta Dental, Republic National Distributing, White Clay and our media sponsor, The Voice-Tribune. I’m also excited to welcome back valued partner Art Eatables, who will be presenting a dessert display on our boardwalk as well as crafting truffles exclusively for our VIP tables.

Are there any auction items you can expect to result in competitive bidding?

Whether guests are interested in the theater, travel, sports, style or wine, our silent and live auctions will offer something for everyone to bid on! We always focus on finding very unique items and experiences for our guests. The live auction will feature a trip to Ireland to visit the home of Brown-Forman’s newest brand, Slane Irish Whiskey! During your trip, you’ll experience a tour and tasting at the distillery followed by a tour of Slane Castle and a traditional Irish lunch. Our auctions will also feature an amazing collection of wines curated by Bill Juckett, an incredible glass art piece by Casey Hyland, as well as fabulous private dinners with local chefs and much, much more.

We will be using BidPal, so guests will be able to register and start shopping even before the start of the event. Visit our event page at

bidpal.net/actorstheatre to view a complete list of auction packages and gain early access to bidding. You don’t need to be present at Lobster Feast to bid on items, but please plan to arrive with a fully charged smartphone.

Is it too late to get tickets?

Tickets are still available, but please order soon as space is limited! You can order tickets online, or contact Susan Bramer at sbramer@actorstheatre.org or 502.584.1265 (ext. 3085).

Tickets are $300 per person, $3,000 for a table (seats 10) and $5,000 for a VIP Table (seats 10). We estimate the value of goods and services provided to be $150 per ticket. VT