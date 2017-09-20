Spotlight On: FEAT Masquerade Gala

On Friday, September 29, FEAT Louisville is hosting Night at the Masquerade: Murder Mystery Gala. Presented by Delta Dental of Kentucky, this glamorous evening at Noah’s Event Venue will keep guests guessing as they work together to solve a murder case before the night is through. To learn more about this intriguing affair, we spoke with FEAT’s Executive Director Deborah Morton.

What is the Create a Stir About Autism Gala?

This is the 15th year of Create a Stir About Autism, our annual fall fundraising event that raises money to support the following programs: the Endeavor Program at Carriage House, a preschool program for children with autism; the Dreams in Motion Summer Camp, an eight week long summer camp for kids with autism ages 7-21; the Get Your FEAT Wet swim program at All About Kids and Home of the Innocents and a new program called the Autism Friendly Business Initiative, a unique (and free to businesses) plan to educate and encourage all businesses in the Kentuckiana area to become more autism friendly for our families (more info at autismfriendlybusiness.com).

I understand the gala has a murder mystery theme! How will this play into the night’s events?

We have partnered with the Dinner Detectives, a local group of performing actors, to perform our murder mystery evening at Noah’s Event Venue on the East side of town. During dinner a gunshot will ring out and the mystery will ensue! Through three acts, the mystery will provide clues for attendees to figure out who the killer is before the evening is over. Mingled in between the mystery we will share with the audience the mission of FEAT and allow them the opportunity to partner with us to continue to serve the thousands of families in our community.

What else can guests expect at the event?

There will be a silent and live auction, raffles, dinner and dancing. Our live auction items will include items that are unique and unobtainable to most attendees, including a kids birthday party with Luke Hancock and a special distillery tour at Brown-Forman with hand crafted bourbon barrel furniture. This is a masquerade event so we’re hoping our guests come “disguised” in their best formal wear or in cocktail attire. It will surely be an evening you won’t soon forget!

Why is this gala important for FEAT and the community at large?

First, it is a great opportunity to learn more about autism and how the community as a whole can contribute to autism awareness. Secondly, through individual donors is a key measure to raising funds for the many programs that we provide to the community.

Which generous sponsors should we thank for their support?

Delta Dental is our Presenting Sponsor, along with Brown Forman, Associates in Pediatric Therapy, LG&E, Software Accounting, Inc., the Pepper Group, Republic Bank, Louisville Armory, Home of the Innocents and Raymond James.

How can guests acquire tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online at featoflouisville.ejoinme.org/CAS2017. We can’t wait to see everyone there!