Spotlight: 2017 Speed Gala

It’s the party of the year and benefits the entire community in bringing art for all – all year long – to the Speed Art Museum. We sat down with 2017 Speed Gala Co-Chairs Cheri Collis White and Merry Dougherty to get all the details on this can’t-miss event.

What is the Speed Gala?

The 2017 Speed Gala will be held Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Speed Art Museum (2035 S. Third St.). It’s a “must-attend” event that was named the “Best Party of the Year,” by the The Voice-Tribune for 2016. The Speed Gala will feature a museum-wide celebration of art, food, drink, music and dancing. The white or black-tie event is the Speed Art Museum’s most significant fundraiser of the year and includes dinner, dancing and several other surprises and fun touches throughout the evening.

Always a hot ticket, the Speed Gala reached new heights in 2016 as it was part of the grand reopening of the Speed Art Museum, following a $60 million renovation and expansion that created one of the finest experiential and architecturally stunning art museums in the United States. The 2017 Speed Gala promises an evening just as fun, with stunning art, fabulous people-watching, creative cuisine and outstanding entertainment.

What can guests expect at the event?

The Speed Gala heralds the arrival of spring in Louisville. One of the most highly anticipated and sought-after galas in the city, the Speed Gala has a rich tradition of bringing the state’s most ardent supporters of the arts together in a sumptuous gala experience unlike any other in Louisville.

This year, the fun will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Speed, with guests enjoying a strolling dinner, live music and of course, the spectacular collection of art at the Speed. Wiltshire at the Speed, led by Susan Hershberg and Executive Chef Coby Ming, will craft inspired cuisine for the evening. A unique strolling dinner of small plated meals will float guests throughout the museum, and for those late-night munchies, festive snacks and special dessert treats will be featured. All will be partnered with specialty cocktails and beverages from Brown-Forman products.

We’ve intentionally chosen not to have a lengthy sit-down dinner as in the past. We listened to feedback from people of different ages and backgrounds who’ve asked for an “experience” where they can enjoy all the Museum has to offer in a vibrant and more intimate setting.

Music will fill the evening, starting with cocktail hour serenades from Carly Johnson and Craig Wagner, who will provide soulful light jazz and blues. Big Bling and the Funk Machine is in town from Atlanta and will rock the house throughout the evening with up-tempo jazz standards. For late night partiers, DJ Michael Antonia, from the Los Angeles-based artist collective Flashdance Co., will transform the Speed’s Gheens Courtyard into a laser-filled dance party club setting.

Why is the event important for the Speed Art Museum and the greater community?

The Speed Gala is the Speed Art Museum’s most significant fundraiser of the year and helps support the current and future success of the Museum, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year. The Gala supports the Speed’s mission, exhibitions, programming and vision of being a hub of creativity and culture.

Nearly 1,000 guests attend the highly elegant gala, which is held throughout the massive museum space. The Speed is Kentucky’s largest art museum with a collection that spans 6,000 years of human creativity and brings art from around the world to all. The Gala owes a wealth of gratitude to its major sponsors, including Brown-Forman, Delta Dental, The Voice-Tribune and additional support from LG&E.

We are so lucky to work with a team of nearly 40 dedicated and energetic committee volunteers and Speed staff, including Late Night at the Speed Chairs Erin and Michael Trager-Kusman. We have worked for the entire year to make the 2017 Speed Gala the most memorable event yet.

Is it too late to get tickets?

Tickets are available for $750 per ticket, which includes a museum-wide celebration of art, food, drink, dancing and culture for the entire evening. Guests will enjoy a strolling dinner, drinks, dessert and dancing for the entire evening.

Late Night at the Speed tickets can be purchased for $200 per ticket, which includes entrance after 9 p.m. and drinks, dessert and dancing until 1 a.m.

A group package for $10,000 includes 10 benefactor tickets and a gathering table, four chairs and recognition signage. This package is ideal for corporations and businesses that are hosing clients or a large group of friends who wish to gather together.

For more on the Speed Gala, or to purchase tickets, visit speedmuseum.org. Take a peek at the 2016 Speed Gala at this video link vimeo.com/158358997