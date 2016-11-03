The Snow Ball, benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital is one of the most cherished events of the holiday season. This year’s gala, taking place November 19 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, is sure to be just as spectacular as those of year’s past. To get all the details, we chatted with Norton Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., RN, CFRE.

What is the Snow Ball?

The Snow Ball gala, presented by Konica Minolta, is one of the largest annual fundraisers for Norton Children’s Hospital. It is part of the annual Festival of Trees & Lights, which is presented by Republic Bank and takes place November 11 to 13. In its 27th year, the Snow Ball gala has become the premier holiday event in our community, raising dollars and awareness for Norton Children’s Hospital.

What can guests expect at the event?

The Grand Ballroom at the Louisville Marriott Downtown will be transformed into a white winter wonderland. An open bar and five-course, gourmet meal precedes dancing to live music provided by Endless Summer Band. A silent auction is held during the Snow Ball and includes luxury items such as fine dining experiences, jewelry, trips and other packages. A highlight of the evening is also the prize drawing for our Home and BMW raffle.

Why is the event important for Norton Children’s Hospital and the greater community?

Money raised at the event will benefit pediatric orthopedic and spine services at Norton Children’s Hospital. More than 12,500 patients seek medical attention for orthopedic and spine care at Norton Children’s Hospital each year.

Injuries and issues include everything from broken bones to sports medicine injuries to spina bifida, hip reconstruction, spine and scoliosis surgeries. Funding from this year’s event will provide additional state-of-the-art equipment for repair of orthopedic and spine issues, additional specialists who can address a growing demand for emergency care and expansion of specialty clinics to provide patients with a single area in which to see all of their specialists. We feel very fortunate that the community has seen the importance of Norton Children’s Hospital to this region and continues to show increasing support.

How has the event grown over the years?

Since moving to the Louisville Marriott Downtown nearly 10 years ago, we have been able to double the space available and allow more people who want to support Norton Children’s Hospital to attend. The venue also gives us the opportunity to truly create a memorable experience for our guests with an amazing entry experience, a gourmet meal and special end of evening send-off. This event really seems to have become the kickoff to the holiday season.

How do you hope the event changes in years to come?

With Snow Ball, we have a lot of great traditions that our guests have come to love and expect. Our most important tradition is our mission of serving and caring for the children and families throughout the commonwealth and region. We look for ways to add surprises that keep the event exciting for our guests. My hope is to always provide the “wow” factor for our supporters.

Is it too late to get tickets?

This year’s event is sold out; however, you can mark your calendar for next year’s event on Saturday, November 18, 2017! If you would still like to support the children’s hospital, tickets are still available for the Home and BMW raffle. They can be purchased at festivaloftreesandlights.org. VT