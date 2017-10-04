KentuckyOne Health 102.3 Jack FM Pink Prom

Every year in the month of October, Louisvillians can hark back to their high school days at Pink Prom, a fantastic fundraiser for the Cancer Care Center at KentuckyOne Health. This party allows guests to rock their finest formal wear or don the dress or tux they wore to their own prom (if it happens to still fit). To learn about the event on October 20, we spoke with one of its creators and organizer, Joey Wagner.

What can guests expect at Pink Prom?

Every year we try to set the bar high for Pink Prom. Last year we were named Young Professional Charity Event of the Year and Best Entertainment so we always want to make it bigger each year. This year we moved Pink Prom back to Mellwood Arts Center so we are really excited about that, plus guests can walk the Pink Carpet and have their photos taken. We have some amazing national bands headlining, two great DJs with DJ K-Dogg and Getzy playing everything, including Top 40, Old School and Slow Dances, just like prom. We have to talk about the fashion which is all over the place. Girls wear everything from their old prom dresses to cocktail dresses and guys wear everything from tuxedos to suits. We will have local food vendors and some other surprise partners that will make the night unforgettable.

What is new for this year’s event?

Our partnership with 102.3 Jack FM has really taken Pink Prom to the next level with the entertainment. This year we are excited to have Justin Furstenfeld from Blue October and David Shaw and Zach Feinberg from The Revivalists performing acoustic sets. Having new national bands every year really helps grow our event. New venue, new sponsors, new decor and new surprises are in store for this year.

Why is this event important to KentuckyOne Health Cancer Care and the community at large?

One hundred percent of our ticket sales will go the Cancer Care Center at KentuckyOne Health. Every year, breast cancer affects more than 200,000 women in the U.S. and kills another 40,000 women. When breast cancer is detected early, it is not only easier to treat but the chance of survival is higher. Unfortunately, many of the women who reside in South Louisville are not being screened and diagnosed early enough. When they are eventually screened, they are often diagnosed with Stage 3 or Stage 4 breast cancer. The funds raised at 102.3 Jack FM Pink Prom will help with early detection promotion and screening in South Louisville, and will ultimately save lives.

Who are the generous sponsors we should thank for their support?

Every year our event grows and we have more sponsors who want to get involved so we are very fortunate to have some amazing sponsors. Our title sponsor is KentuckyOne Health, our media partners are 102.3 Jack FM and The Voice-Tribune and our new presenting sponsor is Diversified Consultants Inc. (DCI). Other sponsors include Tito’s Vodka, Sullivan’s Tap House, Coca Cola, Red Bull, Anheuser Busch, Dark Horse Wines, Republic Bank, Creation Gardens, Boxcar PR, Pettinger Law Office, Best Choice Roofing, Beacon Property Management, Papa John’s, Millennium Events, Wild Strawberry Salon, Hi-Five Doughnuts and the Downing Family.

Are tickets to Pink Prom still available?

Yes, tickets are still available now at ThePinkProm.com and will also be available at the door the night of. Couples tickets are $70 and single tickets are $40. One hundred percent of your ticket will go to charity and there will be a cash bar available. VT