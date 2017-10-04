Peggy Heuser and the Future of Healthcare

By Brent Owen

Photo by Kathryn Harrington

Sixteen years ago surgical nurse Peggy Heuser and her husband, surgeon Dr. Louis Heuser, were burned out. They had spent their entire careers correcting health issues through surgery, most of which could have been avoided with proper preventative care. It was that sense of fatigue that inspired them to open Heuser Health—the first preventative health facility of its kind in Louisville.

“We’re all going to get sick,” Peggy says. “But you want to be well when you get sick. The healthier you are, the faster you bounce back, and the sooner you get back to being healthy.”

Heuser Health uses three approaches to get patients on the path to fitness—diagnostics, exercise and nutrition. In the beginning, and every six months, members are examined by one of the Heusers, so they can tailor a plan to your specific physical needs and ability. The examination also allows them to find any other health factors patients might have, like diabetes, high blood pressure or arthritis—all conditions that might require the staff to specialize your specific wellness plan.

From there, you begin working out with their staff of certified exercise physiologists and kinesiologists. “Only two things happen in a gym without a highly educated coach,” Peggy says. “One, is that you get hurt. The other is nothing. You don’t see results. You don’t get a return on your time investment.” With that in mind, Heuser Health doesn’t hire personal trainers, only people who have a detailed understanding of the body and how it works, not just how to put on muscle.

“Exercise science proved 30 years ago that heart rate monitoring is the most effective way to measure cardiovascular output,” Peggy explains, “which means all patients are attached to heart monitors throughout their workouts. Training the heart muscle is just like training any other muscle. It doesn’t get fit in a day.”

Nine months ago, the Heusers launched their Optimized Health plan—which has proven to be very effective for patients who require it. The Optimized Health concept is a bioidentical hormone treatment. “We produce hormones our entire lives,” Peggy says, “and over the natural progression of aging we begin to lose them. Men lose hormones over the course of about 30 years, where women have a menopausal rate of about four to five years. So women notice the changes in their bodies long before men do.” Signs that you might have a hormonal imbalance are an inability to put on muscle, even after a long term dedicated fitness regimen or loss of libido.

The Heusers’ preventative care vision has been such a success, patients have been asking Peggy and Louis to become their primary care practitioners. Motivated by the desire to provide increased care to clients five years ago, Peggy returned to school and is now a licensed nurse practitioner. “We see our clients every day and we know all about their bodies, so it made sense that they would want to work with us on other health concerns.”

Those demands led to the launch of Heuser Complete Care, a cash-pay plan that makes the Heusers your primary care practitioner. Their optimized health plan is included under Complete Care if needed, as well as membership to the gym which includes diagnostics and nutritional plans. As always, everyone is welcome to become a member of the gym and enjoy its benefits regardless of their primary care physician. Now, there is the Complete Care added value when more personalized health care is needed.

Heuser Health has struck the right chord in Louisville. In December they will be moving from their River Road location to Mellwood Art Center. With that growth, Peggy shares hopes to add a massage therapist and aesthetician to the staff. Even with additional services added, the core commitment of Dr. Louis and Peggy Heuser remains what it has always been—a healthy life. VT