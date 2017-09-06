Inspired Chefs Create Edible Art

By Nancy Miller | Photos by Jolea Brown

Three of Louisville’s most recognizable chefs and celebrated culinary artists toured Speed Art Museum to select works with which they most identified. Like taking paint to a canvas, they went to their “studio” to cook up creative cuisine and delectable dishes inspired by what they saw. Enjoy their feast of esculent art.

Chef Bobby Benjamin

Walking through the museum, I felt so spoiled. The plateware, glassware, flatware and serving vessels that were used in the 1700s and 1800s were amazing. But I didn’t feel a connection with what my restaurant is about until I turned the corner and saw these hands. I immediately thought, “handcrafted.”

Butchertown Grocery is all about handcrafted, beginning with the farmers who give us phenomenal ingredients and continuing to how the kitchen uses different techniques to incorporate those ingredients into our menu.

This handcrafted dish combines gnocchi that we make in-house with local mushrooms, parsley, an aromatic stock and Parmigiano-Reggiano. These three works of art so perfectly reflect the handcrafted philosophy of the restaurant and what we strive to express through our food.

Brenda Putnam

American, 1890-1975

Hand of Isidor Edmond Philipp,

1942, Bronze

Hand of Virginia Brown Bayless

(1958-1860), Marble

Hand of Hattie Bishop Speed

(1858-1942), Plaster

Chef Coby Ming

As I walked through the “Southern Accent” exhibit, “Coleman’s Cafe” instantly made me think of the scene in Ratatouille when the food critic gets transformed back to a little boy at his mother’s table.

It also reminded me so much of the different cafés and gas stations in Louisiana that sold boudin. My grandfather couldn’t get that in Texas but he loved it when he visited us in Louisiana. This piece reminded me of sitting on his knee eating boudin with crackers and hot sauce.

The dish I created, “Snacks with Gramps,” is a big cone of boudin balls sprinkled with crispy pig ears. And I made a charred sun gold hot sauce on the side to dunk as you go, and a little beet-pickled soft egg with crackers.

Chef Coby Ming

Wiltshire at The Speed

William Christenberry

Coleman’s Cafe

1982

Mixed media, painted wood,

and clay soil

National Gallery of Art, Washington, District of Columbia

Corcoran Collection (Gift of Mr. Robert Lehman) 2014.136.293

©William Christenberry

Chef Josh Moore

Choosing which piece of art to base my dish on was very difficult. I looked at some abstracts but then thought about what a pretty plate could be made from the idea of stained glass. I saw oil and wine jugs and thought about doing pasta with olive oil and wine. An Italian marble sculpture sent my imagination to our trip to Italy and made me think of a very traditional Italian dish.

However, I wanted to work with a painting. These were so vibrant and real they were almost like photographs.

The simple dessert I created really focused on two items, just like the paintings. It is a peach and raspberry galette with a nice, flaky pastry crust. The paintings are beautiful and the dessert is delicious.

Chef Josh Moore

Volare

William Mason Brown

(American, 1830-1895)

Peaches, about 1870

Oil on canvas

Gift of Mrs. Hattie Bishop Speed 1927.28

William Mason Brown

(American, 1830-1895)

Raspberries, about 1870

Oil on canvas

Gift of Mrs. Hattie Bishop Speed 1927.29

