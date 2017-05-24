A Home with Heart

By Tonya Abeln | Prestigious Properties

When Sean and Jamie Hancock built their home in Shakes Run seven years ago, they did so with an expanded family in mind, hoping to eventually give their 6-month-old a sibling. When her husband first took her to the site of construction, Jamie admits some hesitation. “Shakes Run was a new neighborhood at the time and I had a fear that it would be homogeneous. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Our children have had the benefit of being surrounded with so much wonderful diversity here, and every home in the neighborhood is unique with its own distinct character.”

Once the location was settled, the Hancocks got down to the business of choosing the specifications of their home and put their full trust in Stan Humphrey Construction Company. “Besides building a completely reputable business over the past 25 years, the Humphreys have been close family friends for years. He gives the same level of attention and care to every client, but the relationship worked really well for me because his son, Ryan, made sure I stayed within budget of the project because, well, he knows how I can be,” Jamie offers with a laugh.

Humphrey helped them pull off their dream home with high ceilings, custom millwork and an exterior accented with European copper gutters. The heart of the home is undoubtedly the eat-in kitchen that opens to a cozy hearth room with a fireplace.

Jamie infused some of her own personal style into the interior decor of the house. “It is always important to me to be on trend without necessarily looking trendy,” she says, and the same is true of her home. Polished and sophisticated with subtle use of color, the timeless interior transcends a label. Jamie is constantly updating and sources accessories from locally owned interior design companies so she is able to change a room quickly and easily.

The couple recently spared no expense in finishing the lower level of the house with a large media room, a guest bedroom, full bathroom and a custom wet bar complete with herringbone inlay brick floors and a built in kegerator.

In that spirit of change, now that they have outfitted and updated the house to perfection, they know their custom-built home will be ideal for another family. With their two boys nearing the age of after-school activities, the Hancocks are preparing to move on to a home in their school neighborhood and have listed their house with Tommy Arnold of Aspire Real Estate Group. Jamie shares, “What I have loved the most about this house is that we are only minutes from some of the best restaurants in town and I could easily and quickly be downtown for work but I could come home to a large yard and the tranquil rolling hills of Kentucky. It will be very difficult for us to find a house that lives up to what this home provided for our family.” VT