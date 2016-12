In Collaboration With Dress Code 502

The first rule of party etiquette is, “Don’t arrive empty handed.” Nulu’s stylish array of boutiques and gift shops make it easy to arrive fashionably on time and equipped with the perfect gift to say thank you to every hostess that invites you into their home this holiday season. Be it a traditional bottle of bubbly or quirky stationary with a local message, you are sure to be the guest that is top of the invite list for 2017.

-Alexa Pence, Dress Code 502