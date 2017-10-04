Rodes Gives Back in a Stylish Way

By Remy Sisk

On October 12, Rodes For Him For Her will be hosting a very special sip and shop event that will not only feature beautiful jewelry but also make an important contribution to a worthy cause. Jewelry designer Clara Williams of Clara Williams Company will be in-store for the event, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rodes, and the celebrated designer will be showcasing her wares that are influenced by a love of color and raw materials as well as her travels and surroundings. A portion of everything purchased that evening will be donated to the National Stem Cell Foundation, making the evening a true opportunity to shop for a cause.

“I love what we do,” enthuses National Stem Cell Foundation Chairman and CEO Paula Grisanti. “We have three strategic areas of funding that evolved to help solve problems holding back scientific discovery: research, education and patient advocacy.” Research-wise, the foundation funds or co-funds adult stem cell research and clinical trials having to do with neurodegenerative disease, autoimmune disease, rare childhood disorders and regenerative repair. Meanwhile in education, the foundation has collaborated with the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at WKU to create a national scholarship program for middle school science teachers: the National STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Scholar Program. Finally, in the realm of patient advocacy, the foundation works to help children of limited means to participate in clinical trials to treat rare or inherited disorders at the Duke University Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Program. This just skims the surface of the foundation’s important work but is a clear indicator of their steadfast determination and commitment to making a difference.

As to how the foundation came to partner with Rodes for this particular event – their third collaborative effort – it all started with Grisanti purchasing a Clara Williams piece herself. “I bought a great-looking piece of Clara Williams jewelry in Florida a few years ago and took it to Rodes to show Susan Vogt and Annette Grisanti, my sister-in-law,” Grisanti recounts. “I had an opportunity to host a Clara Williams show to benefit the foundation, but I knew I couldn’t do it by myself. Susan and Howard Vogt talked it over and offered to bring the whole line in for an event that would benefit the foundation through a percentage of sales. They generously included a percentage of all sales, including men’s and women’s clothing.”

Grisanti is especially looking forward to the event as it will allow her to connect with longtime supporters, many of whom were backers of the cause from the very beginning here in Louisville. “This gives us a wonderful opportunity to see and thank the many donors and friends who’ve made all our programs possible from the very beginning,” she affirms. “We’ve developed into a national presence and partner with or fund some of the best research and patient advocacy programs in the country, but these are the donors and friends who were there at the beginning and continue to support our growth. We couldn’t do it without them.”

To RSVP to the event, contact Maria McGary at the National Stem Cell Foundation by emailing maria@nationalstemcellfoundation.org or calling 502.379.8545. “No matter where you live, research and clinical trials that result in new therapies for people with Parkinson’s, MS, age and injury-related orthopedic issues or fatal childhood disorders benefit us all,” Grisanti contends, and being able to support such a cause by shopping for exquisite jewelry is certainly an opportunity that’s not to be missed. VT