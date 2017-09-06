A New Player in the World of Fashion

By Nancy Miller

Simply stated, the word “bespoke” means made-to-order. Louisville Bespoke, one of the city’s most innovative new ventures, is not so easily defined. Yamilca Rodriguez should know. She is its founder.

“This is a concept that, quite frankly, isn’t easy to understand because it’s entering unexplored territory and is multifaceted. Thinking about it keeps me up at night and putting it into action keeps me busy every day. Exhilarating and mind boggling are descriptive words that immediately come to mind,” she says.

The idea for Louisville Bespoke blossomed as she was struggling to design a line of clothing but realized she didn’t have the support or resources for a thriving business. Rodriguez, a former industrial designer who worked in Innovation and Branding for 13 years at Procter & Gamble, created Louisville Bespoke as an incubator where local fashion designers and related entrepreneurs could share ideas, resources and a support system.

The Louisville Bespoke brand identity is evolving as a sort of journey that interweaves imagination, mirrors a diversity of cultures and speaks to life-shaping experiences. “Fashion is a reflection of the complexities of what’s going on in our lives. Fashion is an influencer just as much as it is influenced by the environment, politics, food, technology, you name it. The environment is, literally, a beautiful example. A designer may be walking around and see a huge tree or a lake. He or she can take that image, abstract it and make a scarf or a skirt or a blouse,” says Rodriguez.

Brand values she incorporates into Louisville Bespoke are artistry, adventure, glamour and transformation. To her, they are almost impossible to separate because they play off one another. “Someone may not think deeply about what they wear but clothing and accessories say so much about who we are. Sometimes they, more than language, can express what we love and what we find interesting. But I don’t think that means fashion speaks for us. It helps us put forth our inner self, or maybe the inner self we would like to get to know better,” she says.

Louisville Bespoke, headquartered at Hope Mills, a 19th-century building in Germantown that was once a center of the worsted, woolen and cotton fabric industry, is a co-workspace that has sewing machines, work tables, a gravity iron, a dress form and a photography studio set-up. Perhaps more important than what the physical space offers is the environment that encourages and nurtures collaboration among designers. “It’s fun and experiential although I have learned that not everyone enjoys collaborating,” she admits.

Although Rodriguez is expanding into a Hope Mills area that she will share with milliner Sarah Havens, she is retaining her original space as an atelier and office.

“We’re still trying to decide exactly who and what we are and where we’re going. We work very fluidly but there’s a method to our madness. And there’s no right or wrong way to do what we’re doing. That’s what makes all of this so fun. And challenging. And at times, scary,” she says.

On the walls of Louisville Bespoke are dozens of photographs of designs from Chanel, Hermès and Valentino. Sticky notes with single words of inspiration are posted next to hand written stream-of-thought sentences that are waiting to be modified and completed as she formulates ideas into concrete plans.

The Louisville Bespoke space also has been and will be the milieu for makers classes that are open to the public. You can learn to make a fascinator, design a necklace or enroll in Sewing 101. Rodriguez will teach some classes and will invite professionals in their fields to take over other classes.

She adamantly believes that Louisville has an edge on fashion design because of its heritage of horses, bourbon, food and baseball – elements that set the city apart from more traditional fashion hubs. “Many designers are using a part of our culture in their designs. They want their fashions to be recognizable as having Kentucky inspiration. That’s great because we have so much here that should make us proud. Those differences can be intriguing and distinctive. Aren’t those at the heart of fashion?” she asks.

Rodriguez hopes Louisville will discard the impression that it’s a couple of years behind East and West Coast trends, of being a follower, not a leader. “Through Louisville Bespoke, our city can take its place on the landscape of fashion. We have remarkable talent here. Some of our designers have begun to be recognized nationally while others are just now stepping onto the scene,” she continues.

Twenty of those designers were the stars of the first Louisville Bespoke fashion show held in the fall of 2016 at the Design Terminal in Portland. The response was so enthusiastic that she believed it promised a viable business model. She next produced a fashion extravaganza that attracted more than 400 guests to the Speed Museum last March. On the runway were 120 pieces – couture, ready-to-wear, hats, handbags, bathing suits, scarves, ponchos, jewelry and bow ties – from 15 designers.

“The show was a lot of work and a struggle I did practically all by myself, but it was worth everything. People kept saying they felt as if they were at a New York fashion show. The energy was incredible. The question everyone was asking was when were we going to do another show.

“I have received great show feedback from people for whom Louisville Bespoke was an unknown entity. They love the rawness and drama of seeing the new designers. It’s engaging and unexpected,” says Rodriguez.

April 6, 2018, is the date for the next Louisville Bespoke Fashion Show at the Speed Museum. She’s considering having a charitable component to the show and is planning several levels of sponsorship as well as an auction.

Area fashionistas won’t need to wait until spring to meet some A-List designers and see their latest work. Louisville Bespoke is partnering with Barry Wooley Designs for the Designer Experience Fashion Show, a one-of-a-kind event, to be held Thursday, September 21 at Barry Wooley Designs, 835 E. Main. Featured designers will include Ian Schuler, SLW Atelier; Lisa Kahl-Hillerich, Roxy Nell; Christine Robey, Barenaked Leather; Sarah Havens, Sarah Havens Millinery; Victoria Lea, Victoria Kazue; Matt Multerer, Finespun Clothing; Elizabeth Peak, Handmade by Peak; and Colleen and Maggie Clines, the Anchal Project.

Rodriguez and Louisville Bespoke are also joining F5 Enterprises and Ann-DeEvelyn Clothing Company for a November fashion event that will be held in conjunction with the Women Empowering Women Breakfast Series.

“In the beginning, Louisville Bespoke was about fashion designers, but it has quickly expanded to include others who have a relationship with fashion, such as make-up artists, stylists, photographers and an array of artists. And we are broadening our reach to include people who may not be in the industry but are interested in some aspect of fashion. We’re a real community of creative individuals who are expressing themselves in different ways,” says Rodriguez.

Those individuals as well as editors, bloggers and anyone who is fashion-minded are invited to the Louisville Bespoke Open House on September 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hope Mills, 1000 Swan Street.

On Louisville Bespoke’s wall of ideas are plans for a holiday pop-up shop and even a travel experience. The Marrakech Adventure will be a women-only trip to Morocco. Fashion won’t be ignored but may take a back seat to a broader agenda of personal and professional exploration. “I’m creating it to be an experience that will encourage women to understand how they want the world to look at them, and that means more than what they wear,” says Rodriguez.