Holiday Glamour

December 22, 2016
Photo by Jessica Budnick.

If you subscribe to the philosophy that only one facial feature should be given the makeup drama treatment at a time, holiday gatherings are the time of year to abandon your restraint. Tis the season for glamming it up! Primp lead makeup artist, Samantha, created a soft smokey eye using warm metallic shades. She complemented her complexion with a satin pink blush. To add the right amount of holiday hauteness, opt for a deep berry lip this year instead of the traditional red and top with a glistening gloss. May your holidays be merry and your makeup be bright!

Makeup by Primp Style Lounge (3917 Chenoweth Square) 