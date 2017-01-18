Life & Style > Fashion > Galleries > Life & Style
In Collaboration With Dress Code 502
January 18, 2017
Finally. The last leftovers have cleared out and we’re left to face the aftermath of the holiday calorie binge. Give yourself some boosted confidence and motivation by splurging on yogawear trending now and in the season to come.
During the winter months, we saw a lot of moto pants featuring matte or glossy materials, as well as ankle cutouts that will certainly be carrying through to spring capris. As for athletic tops, the simpler the better! Keep the focus on bold leggings and subtle pattern mixing. If you’re new to playing with patterns, try mixing a striped piece with a tropical floral design for a fun and glam sweat sesh. Head to B. You to pick up a cute getup and a standout fitness class.
-Alexa Pence,
Dress Code 502
