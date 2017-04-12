California Rock with Modern Mentality

By Remy Sisk | Arts & Entertainment

When the folk-rock band Dawes first broke onto the music scene in 2009 with their debut album “North Hills,” critics immediately recognized that this was a band to watch. Drawing Laurel Canyon comparisons and being likened to acts like Jackson Browne, Neil Young and Paul Simon, Dawes was doing something different. And when they released their sophomore record, “Nothing Is Wrong,” in 2011, they took that California sound from their first album and injected it with contemporary energy and innovation. Now, with five studio albums plus a live record under their belt, Dawes will play the Brown Theatre on April 21.

To those who know the band, or have at least heard any of their songs, and then seen them live, a nearly universal response is that no matter how good the band is on studio records, they’re even better live. Perhaps that’s true for most acts – their live sound is richer than their studio – but for Dawes, that disparity may be even greater, which is partially why the band released “We’re All Gonna Live,” their first live album, earlier this year and have now embarked on their latest tour, “An Evening with Dawes.”

“We’ve always kind of existed more on tour than anywhere else as a band, and we take pride in our live shows,” affirms Griffin Goldsmith, Dawes drummer and brother to lead singer Taylor Goldsmith. “But this is the first time we’ve done ‘An Evening with’ – no opener – so we’re coming out playing two sets in a night. I think that we wanted to kind of give people a taste of what they would see if they came out to the show [with ‘We’re All Gonna Die’]. This live record was recorded over the first four shows of this tour, and we’re trying to put a different product out there and really do what we do best: play for two and a half hours and really let loose.”

Songs in the sets will span all five of the band’s albums with a very slight emphasis on their latest, “We’re All Gonna Die.” And it’s not an unchanging setlist; while there are certain songs they’re sure to play at each show, Dawes has enjoyed mixing in deeper tracks for different shows, keeping the band on its toes and the audiences always entertained. To Goldsmith, though each song of course has significance, it’s when he sings that’s particularly meaningful.

“I sing one of the songs during the set,” he relates, “and that one I think is always – just because I’m singing it – I’m able to get into that side of the song more than I would be if I’m just on drums and thinking about how to drive the ship as opposed to how to put the emotion behind it – it’s such a different facet of the job. When I sing ‘Roll Tide’ it’s a bit more emotionally charged for me than anything else.”

While it’s usually his brother doing the singing – as well as the songwriting – Griffin Goldsmith has exhibited powerful vocals on a number of Dawes tracks, which is just an example of the authentic collaboration between the bandmates themselves as well as the songwriters they work with. “Whenever it’s a song that Taylor hasn’t written – ‘Roll Tide,’ he had a hand in but it was mainly written by our buddy Jason Boesel – it’s kind of up in the air [as to who sings it],” Goldsmith explains. “I mean, he’s the lead singer so he generally sings all of it, but those he hasn’t mainly written are sometimes more fitting for my voice just because it’s a slightly different perspective. It’s not as obviously Taylor’s vernacular.”

As far as what that vernacular is, it is undeniably influenced a bit by the aforementioned Laurel Canyon 1960s-70s sound; however, Goldsmith affirms that, while that music was indeed influential, it was not as direct as some often assume. “I think a lot of the time people compare us to acts like Jackson Browne – we get that a lot – and when we started getting that Laurel Canyon-sound comparison, it was funny because we really had never listened to much of that music,” he says. “I don’t think there’s ever been a concerted effort to go out and make the music sound like anything else – it’s always been let’s just do what we do and hope it turns out well.”

And turned out well it certainly has. The sound of Dawes has evolved unquestionably through each record, but they have consistently illustrated a keen talent to maintain their distinct identity while growing their body of work. There’s a sound of Dawes that is simply in every way “Dawes.” It can be light or heavy or anthemic or muted, but it is nevertheless indicative of this absolutely singular band.

“What I like about some of my favorite bands, whether it’s the Stones or the Dead, is that the second it comes on, you know who it is,” Goldsmith describes. “And I think that there’s definitely an evolution but that we’ve maintained our identity across the five records. Yes, some are more live sounding, some are more studio sounding, but in either case it’s still Dawes.” VT

“An Evening with Dawes”

April 21, 8 p.m.

Brown Theatre

$35

kentuckycenter.org