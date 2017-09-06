Artistry of Grace

By Tonya Abeln

Julius Friedman gifted the world with a matchless legacy of art and design. Most iconic, perhaps, is the powerful, graceful and unforgettable visual created in partnership with Louisville Ballet in the 1980s known as “Toe on Egg.” An instant classic, the image was applauded and embraced by audiences far beyond Louisville, and forever united Friedman’s artistry with that of the dance. However, his love affair with ballet spans far beyond a single image, and Friedman would go on to seek inspiration from the Louisville Ballet throughout his career, often visiting the studio to observe rehearsals and developing relationships with the company.

Director of Marketing for Louisville Ballet Cherie Perez recalls, “He was a great artist, but he was also a dear friend to us. He was besotted with ballet and was always discussing with us how he could help raise more money or awareness. His passion for it was so evident in his work.”

His generosity of spirit was also noted by Louisville Ballet Artistic and Executive Director Robert Curran, who shares, “He was completely selfless about his work. Julius was the most generous and open minded artist I’ve ever known, continually pushing recognition and kudos back to the Ballet.”

Upon establishing their opening performance of the 2017-18 Season to be “Stravinsky!” a work that will bring to Louisville Balanchine’s “Rubies” and “Firebird,” it was discovered that “Stravinsky!” was debuted by Louisville Ballet exactly 50 years ago. In early July, while brainstorming ways to promote the upcoming season, Pip Pullen, President of Mightily, had a notion that would involve his friend Julius Friedman and the iconic and beloved “Toe on Egg.” To commemorate the 50 years of “Stravinsky!” they would re-shoot the image using a golden egg to symbolize both the 50th anniversary and the golden egg in the story of the Firebird, and switch out the pink pointe shoe with a red one, to signify Rubies.

“With the permission of Louisville Ballet to pursue the idea, I contacted Julius to discuss the project,” Pullen explains. The unforgettable conversation that took place over the phone that day would bring devastating news to the Ballet and the Louisville arts community at large. Though he immediately agreed to be a part of the efforts to recreate “Toe on Egg,” he also shared the confidential news that he had just been diagnosed with leukemia.

The upsetting and unexpected news immediately shifted the motivation for the photo. Perez remembers, “With that heartbreaking information, we didn’t know how to move forward or if it was even appropriate to move forward. Julius continued to communicate his enthusiasm for the project, but we could tell through his response that things were not well for him, so we wanted to respect his health and give him space.”

Meanwhile, Pullen had managed to engage a team that included Athens Paper and Clark & Riggs Printing along with Dean Lavenson Photography. All had agreed to participate on a pro bono basis. At this point, word had started to spread about Friedman’s diagnosis and condition. Operating with new urgency, the impetus became less about promoting the Ballet and far more about honoring Julius. “We took a lot of care to match this exactly to the original poster, “Pullen describes, “right down to the shadows. It was a very conscious decision not to change the design in any way.”

Ten days after that initial phone conversation, on July 16, 2017, Julius passed away. Everything halted.

It was only after having a conversation with Friedman’s sister, Carol Seifer, at his memorial that Robert Curran knew with confidence that the homage to Julius was imperative. Of that moment, Curran recalls, “We talked about his love for the Ballet and how much he meant to the dancers. She gave her blessing to use the image and to honor him in this way.” Seifer also expressed that she had additional works of her brother’s that she intended to gift to Louisville Ballet given his love and commitment to the organization. Curran continues, “It is really a testament to his family that they exude such generosity.”

Louisville Ballet will pay tribute to Julius Friedman by dedicating their performance of “Stravinsky!” to the artist whose support was so essential to their success. In addition, the commemorative 50th anniversary “Toe on Egg” poster will be made available in limited release. Perez explains, “Even though Julius was continually preoccupied with ways to raise money for the Ballet, we knew we didn’t want to sell this poster—it needed to be a gift, just as his art was such a gift to us.”

Exact distribution details of this remarkable piece of dedicatory art are still being determined, but 1,000 to 1,250 copies will be given away at the Stravinsky Gala at 21c Museum Hotel on November 10 preceding opening night of the show that will be performed in Friedman’s honor.

“It’s as thrilling as it is devastating,” ruminates Curran. “We have these memories of working with Julius on something so iconic just before he left us, and Julius and is very closely linked to the art that we produce. The symbolism of this poster is going to last forever. To be able to work with him on that and have the opportunity to reinvent this for a new generation of dancers and audience members is the most special gift and a legacy I know he is proud of.”

Behold an image that, just as the genre-defying artist who created it, is brilliant, meaningful and unforgettable.