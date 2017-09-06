Art of Louisville in the Heart of Louisville

By Tonya Abeln

Photos by Clay Cook

Event Photos by Kathryn Harrington

For Madison Ewing, the inspiration for M.A.D.S. Gallery evolved directly from the space it occupied. Located in the heart of The Highlands, she saw a titanic opportunity to create something that was as inviting, quirky, thought-provoking and fun as the block on which it stood. “I was leaving dinner at Uptown Café after a few espresso martinis, and I looked into this space and it just spoke to me,” Ewing recalls of the fateful night she wandered through The Highlands with her boyfriend, Jason Schmidt, to discover a vacant storefront at 1608 Bardstown Road.

She leased the space in March of this year, but not without a fight. “This space is highly desired,” Ewing acknowledges, “and there were bids that were definitely higher than ours, but John and Allyson Mokhtarei, the owners of Alcott & Bentley shared a passion for my vision and luckily chose us as stewards for the location.” It was four months after Ewing signed the lease that they discovered through a photo that Allyson had actually been a bridesmaid in her mother’s wedding. Ewing notes, “It was an affirming coincidence that I had made the right choice.”

A lover of fashion with a keen and unique sense of individual style, Ewing originally envisioned that the space would function as a clothing boutique with a highly original and artistic mission. She began to renovate the space in partnership with Schmidt and started to pursue relationships with local artists to fill the 80 by 14 foot walls of white. “I knew I wanted to fill the walls with local art regardless of the final concept, and then start to fill the interior space with textile art,” Ewing describes of her initial vision. “After meeting with so many local artists, and hearing about the passion for their work, I decided to pump the breaks on the fashion element. There are already so many great boutique options on this block, but despite the artistic surroundings in this area of town, there wasn’t a contemporary art gallery. I admittedly can’t create art, but after meeting these artists, I had a strong desire to help give them an avenue to share theirs with the world through my business background. There is a huge gap between desire and success and trying to rationalize that with a business plan is difficult, but that became my goal.”

That goal and business plan continued to grow before the doors even opened as Ewing let the space reveal its possibilities to her. With all energy focused on renovating, Valentine’s Day snuck up on Schmidt with no plans. He placed a table in the middle of the newly acquired gallery, ordered food and serenaded her with guitar by candlelight. Of the romantic gesture, Schmidt recalls, “I told her, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have reservations to a fancy restaurant, but we are building a future together right here.’”

As they looked around the room that night, and as the endless foot traffic peered inside the storefront, they began to realize that what they had was a shell covered in beautiful local art, and that the shell could hold anything inside, even an intimate event with live music. “We started to feel like we were sitting in the middle of our living room on Bardstown Road, and we wanted to start inviting people inside,” Ewing says. “We wanted it to feel universally welcoming for everyone, a haven for art of all mediums. We could host literature or poetry readings, have dance and live music night, house paintings or sculpture. I want it to feel like an open door policy.”

To create their vision of a cultural hub, the couple looked to their favorite pastime – travel. With the start of a new business and multiple existing businesses for Schmidt, their time on the road was certain to dwindle. “One of our favorite things to do when we experience a new city,” Schmidt describes, “is to get lost and end up in places that only the locals know about. When I am in those places is when I am at my most relaxed. This space, in the heart of The Highlands’ historic district, represents that place to us. I realized that some of the culture I was seeking to find could be created here locally.”

Together, they saw M.A.D.S. Gallery as an amalgamation of all of their favorite places and passions – the New Orleans underground jazz scene mixed with New York swank, but with the laid back vibe of the West Coast. Though Ewing studied accounting at Bellarmine and obtained a master’s in business administration, she had found her true professional passion through event planning. After doing public accounting with Strothman and Company, she started doing the books for a local restaurant and eventually parlayed that into planning their events. Her innovation and enthusiasm for details and client service resulted in a perfect fit, but the confines of a restaurant didn’t allow her to execute special events to the level consistent with her desire and imagination. With M.A.D.S. Gallery, the possibilities were endless.

“The gallery is a unique backdrop for any event,” Ewing describes. “We have transformed the space to accommodate something different every weekend. When you go to a restaurant, a ball room or a country club, the room feels the same no matter who fills it. Here, we have rotating artists on the wall and you are able to experience the work of your fellow Louisvillians.”

Ewing also stresses that you are also on display for anyone walking or driving down Bardstown Road, and she vows to plan events worthy of the view. Having worked previously with Joey Wagner of J. Wagner Group and Box Car PR, she says she has planned anything from private corporate events and dining experiences to large holiday and Kentucky Derby parties. “I’m not an artist,” she offers, “but event planning is my art – the art of taking care of everything for my clients.”

Between live music nights and interactive art classes, not every event has been completely within her element, but the risks have been full of rewards. Partnering with Bourbon Tango for Salsa Nights has resulted in an increasingly popular atmosphere. “I love how completely inviting and nonjudgmental the dancers are,” Ewing says of the instructional group led by Cherie Lanier and Clay Marshall. What they teach is described as a highly adaptable social tango fusion dance. “I was not prepared for how dressed up people get to participate. We had men in three piece suits and top hats. Then people started literally putting on their dancing shoes – they change shoes to dance!” The partnership has resulted in unforgettable evenings with 50 people twirling away until the morning hours, creating a sense that M.A.D.S. Gallery can transport you to another place and time before you step out to Bardstown Road where more fun awaits, even in those breathless hours just before dawn. The Highlands is the neighborhood in Louisville that doesn’t sleep.

“The Highlands is what gives this space its soul,” Schmidt explains. “M.A.D.S. Gallery is a formation of Louisville’s history coming right down Bardstown Road and stopping in for a drink. You have within a hundred paces the heart and the soul of the city.”

The surrounding businesses have been paramount to their success over the past months and, Ewing says, feel like a large part of what makes the location so special. “Danielle Greeson-Bramblett at LouVino has been so supportive and is always asking what we have going on so they can inform their diners who may have a wait time. Philip Camino with Stout Burgers and Beers has been the same, constantly promoting what we are doing. We have tourists that just stop in because their driver told them they had to experience this block of The Highlands to really understand Louisville’s charm.”

Music is also a quintessential part of that particular quadrant of The Highlands with Doo Wop Shop and Guitar Emporium located within a few feet. With that in mind, Schmidt says incorporating a functional musical space was imperative. “I’ve played music for 20 years, and I missed that youthful way of relieving stress. Initially, moving instruments into the space was just as much for me as it was for any other reason,” he confesses with a laugh. “I knew I could hop on the piano or guitar on a Saturday night and no one could kick me out. But over time, we have had local musicians converge here to play together and it has housed some spontaneous and epic unrehearsed jam sessions.”

Jam sessions, dance nights, poetry readings – they are all a dream realized for Madison Ewing who shares, “Art is a passion of mine and I don’t care what the medium is. Hosting a collaboration between art, music, dance and fashion creates this peaceful harmony for me. I have poured my entire life savings into this, which is a huge financial risk, but I asked myself: If you were an artist, and you could paint your life’s picture, isn’t this exactly what you would want it to look like?”

Besides an abbreviation of her name, M.A.D.S. represents Modern Artwork Design and Style. While the gallery space encompasses all of those terms already, Ewing assures that she is close to finally incorporating the last letter in a more permanent and definitive way by carrying some of her favorite one-of-a-kind designers from across the country – think hand-painted ball gowns and track fashion with classic silhouettes. “Whatever we welcome into the walls of M.A.D.S. Gallery, art will always be at the heart of our mission,” Ewing assures.

In the meantime, the doors to her “living room on Bardstown Road” are open and she invites everyone from the discerning art collector to the aspiring musician, to come in and get comfortable.