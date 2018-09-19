Galleries
Yum! Center Premium Club Launch
September 19, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On Sept. 13, the KFC Yum! Center hosted a gathering for 100 of their most high-profile season ticket holders. Guests had the opportunity to sample new menu items from Centerplate while listening to presentations from notable speakers.
Robbie Valentine, Chef John Varanese, Heather Kelley and Dr. Mark Lynn.
Tracy Windus.
Leighann Pusateri.
Annabelle Springer.
Brandon Hanna.
John Ramsey addresses the guests.
Glenda and Bob Roby.
Tracy Windus.
Eric Granger and John King.
Bob And Katey Holtgrave and Peter Rastocny, Jr.
Felecia Itson and Teri Ralston.
Shannon Crawley and Julie Quinn.
KFC Yum! Center Staff Members.
Terri Moore and Mike Elles.
Megan Edwards, Braxton Troutman, Elizabeth Troutman Staley and Michael Dudas .
Leighann Pusateri and Annabelle Springer of CirqueLouis.
Holly Johnson, LaDonna Claymore and Sally Meilun.
Robbie Valentine, Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Sandra Moran and Rich Krezwick.
Michael Dudas and Neil MacDonald.
robbie Valentine, Jimmy and John King and Eric Granger.
Robbie Valentine, John Ramsey and Dr. Mark Lynn.
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Sandra Moran, Dave Arnold, Eric Granger, Coach Jeff Walz, Robbie Valentine, Rich Krezwick and Justin Jokovich.
Eric Granger of the KFC Yum! Center addresses the guets.
John Ramsey addresses the guests.
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl of the Mayor's Office addresses the guests.
Louisville Womens Basketball Coach Jeff Walz addresses the guests.
Rich Krezwick of AEG addresses the guests.
