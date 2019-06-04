_ > News > Business > Galleries
YPAL’s Toast to 20
June 4, 2019
The Young Professionals Association of Louisville (YPAL) celebrated its 20th anniversary at Old Forester Distilling Co. on the evening of May 29.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Katie Long, Hannah Lobdell and Cammie King.
Kellie Money and Marianna Michael.
Candace Jaworski and Amy Higgs.
Eric Maldini, Nathan Shanks, Laura Nunnelly, Hunter T. Ellington and Gary Spence.
Chelsea Adams and Nick Sherek.
Shelby Sullivan and Caitlyn Hulls.
Dan Ashby and Kyle Irvin.
Gina Solomos and Erin Harbeson.
Mike Moll and Nathan Shanks.
Chris Spalding, Nishea Foley Sipley and Donnie Coakley.
Jocelyn Hankins, Morgan Tarala, and Kaitlyn Cummins.
Susan Donovan and Ron Oliver.
Sara Pettingill, Ph. D. and Michael Stull.
Jean Scott, Tray Cockerell, Rebecca Weis and Abbie Gilbert.
Amy Mattingly and Andrew Clark.
John Mark Hummel, Ashley Kraus and Rickey Stephens.
Todd Schmiedeler, Mayor Greg Fischer, Christy Ames and Janet Lively.
Logan and Ashley Mast with Geoff White.
Nicole Moyer and Bill Landenwich.
Westley Vance, Braxton Dewey and Sunny Patel.
Donnie Coakley, Nishea Foley Sipley, Christine Vaughan and Liz Hack.
Todd Schmiedeler, Emma Gimbel and Christy Ames.
Jeff Weller and Ryan Underwood.
Jocelyn Hankins and Gabrielle Miller.