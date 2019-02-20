+ Featured Posts > Galleries

Wrapped in Red Gala

February 20, 2019

The American Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter hosted its signature event at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Feb. 16. Supporters were served a specially-prepared three-course dinner and entertained by country star Sara Evans as well as the Groove Essential Band.

Photos by Andrea Hutchinson

  • Erikka Light, 2019 Miss Bluegrass Saddlebred; Emily Campanell, Modern Miss US; Ashley Green, Miss Caneyville Fair; and April Baker, 2019 Mrs. Bluegrass Shelbyville.

  • Emma Hackworth and Haley Wheeler.

  • Amber Youngblood, Jennifer Adrio and Mike Shea.

  • Dawn Gee and Kevin Harned of WAVE 3.

  • Dick Swope and Greg Branstetter.

  • Tia Moore and Rod Ledford.

  • Rob and Lynn Conlan with Kathy and Wayne Battcher.

  • Rodger Jenks and Nicole Assenato.

  • Doug and Vicky Chin with Betty Nash and Donna Schultz.

  • Jinjin and Ina Zhang.

  • Michael and Joanne McMann.

  • Aliann Wight and Gary Edlin.

  • Carl and Anne Swope.

  • Jim and Stacey Stickler.

  • Roxana Martinez posing with the living statue.