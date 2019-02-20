+ Featured Posts > Galleries
Wrapped in Red Gala
February 20, 2019
The American Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter hosted its signature event at the Omni Louisville Hotel on Feb. 16. Supporters were served a specially-prepared three-course dinner and entertained by country star Sara Evans as well as the Groove Essential Band.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Erikka Light, 2019 Miss Bluegrass Saddlebred; Emily Campanell, Modern Miss US; Ashley Green, Miss Caneyville Fair; and April Baker, 2019 Mrs. Bluegrass Shelbyville.
Emma Hackworth and Haley Wheeler.
Amber Youngblood, Jennifer Adrio and Mike Shea.
Dawn Gee and Kevin Harned of WAVE 3.
Dick Swope and Greg Branstetter.
Tia Moore and Rod Ledford.
Rob and Lynn Conlan with Kathy and Wayne Battcher.
Rodger Jenks and Nicole Assenato.
Doug and Vicky Chin with Betty Nash and Donna Schultz.
Jinjin and Ina Zhang.
Michael and Joanne McMann.
Aliann Wight and Gary Edlin.
Carl and Anne Swope.
Jim and Stacey Stickler.
Roxana Martinez posing with the living statue.
