Galleries

WorldFest 2017

September 13, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Belvedere was abuzz on Labor Day weekend at this annual celebration of diversity. Attendees enjoyed four days of food and spirits, music, dance and more from a number of countries and cultures. Vendors from all over sold a variety of goods throughout the weekend, and the riverfront view made for the perfect atmosphere. With international residents from over 150 countries, our city is now more diverse than ever before. The event was sponsored by WKU Confucius Institute, Passport, the Kentucky Lottery and many more.

  • Victoria Wimberly and Steven Acklin.

  • Cameroon Dance Troupe.

  • Abel and Laura Perez.

  • Cameroon Dance Troupe.

  • Cameroon Dance Troupe.

  • Cameroon Dance Troupe.

  • Tori, Star, Pieper and Mary.

  • Cameroon Dance Troupe.

  • Adama Kamara and Lauren Gottworth of Americana Community.

  • Group from Bosnia, Serbis and Montenegro.

  • Aurelia Kulkarni and Annie Nash.

  • Merissa Shelburne and Kayla Ichinose.

  • Joanna Feng, Cindy and Johnny Wan and Sandy Lin.

  • Sandy Line writes names in Chinese.

  • Ron Loughry and Beth Breetz.

  • Dawn Burton, Andrew Day and Scouse.

  • Margaret Tari.

  • Eritrea.

  • Scottland.

  • Eden and Kissi grilling.

  • Gio "El" Futuro.

  • Gio "El" Futuro.

  • Gio "El" Futuro.

  • Prudence Calloway, Tristan Smith, Chelsea Denny and Lindsay Harkness.

  • Carlos Lopez and Joaquin Zampno.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.

  • Gypsies of the Nile.