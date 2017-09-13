WorldFest 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Belvedere was abuzz on Labor Day weekend at this annual celebration of diversity. Attendees enjoyed four days of food and spirits, music, dance and more from a number of countries and cultures. Vendors from all over sold a variety of goods throughout the weekend, and the riverfront view made for the perfect atmosphere. With international residents from over 150 countries, our city is now more diverse than ever before. The event was sponsored by WKU Confucius Institute, Passport, the Kentucky Lottery and many more.