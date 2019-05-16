Galleries

Woodland Farm Brunch

May 16, 2019

Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson hosted their annual day-after-Derby brunch on May 5. Held at their Goshen residence, the morning gathering served as an excellent way for guests to wrap up the weekend’s festivities.

Photos by Frankie Steele

  • Sandy and Art Malkani, Steve Wilson, Laura Lee Brown, Mike and Cindy Masini

  • Alicia Peristeris, Shannon Cogan, Steve Wilson, Carol Iacovelli, Suzy Buckley-Woodward, Doris Richards, and Angela Karides

  • Nathalie Williams, Maxine Richardson, and Sally Landes

  • Mayor Greg Fischer, Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides and Keith Brackpool

  • Josh Azzarella, Tiffany Calvert, with Karen and Jeff Gillenwater

  • Mia Cinelli, Lina Tharsing, and James R. Southard

  • Stacy and David Markel

  • Don and Libby Parkinson, Pat and Jim Host, with Meme Runyon

  • Charles Pashayan Jr., Shelia Pashayan, and O'Donnell Lee

  • Adam and Melissa Edelen

  • Gill Holland, Andrea Stanislav, Mo McKnight Howe, and Scott Howe

  • Faith Yascone, Wil Heuser, Barbara Sexton Smith, and Lacey T. Smith Sr.

  • Dr. Norman Radtke, Al Shands, and Aldy Milliken

  • Margie McCall and Randy Fox

  • Anna Finneran, Kristopher Kelley, Steve Kelley, Melanie Kelley, Sara Kramer, Katie Kramer, and John Kramer

  • Laura Lee Brown, Daniel Lismore, and Steve Wilson

  • Steve Wilson

  • Daniel Lismore and Steve Wilson

  • Congressman John Yarmuth and Cathy Yarmuth

  • Vanitha and Justin Milberg

  • Rachel and Wes Johnson

  • Edward Heavrin and Stephanie Tseng

  • Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.

  • Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.

  • Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.

  • Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.