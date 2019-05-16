Galleries
Woodland Farm Brunch
May 16, 2019
Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson hosted their annual day-after-Derby brunch on May 5. Held at their Goshen residence, the morning gathering served as an excellent way for guests to wrap up the weekend’s festivities.
Photos by Frankie Steele
-
Sandy and Art Malkani, Steve Wilson, Laura Lee Brown, Mike and Cindy Masini
-
Alicia Peristeris, Shannon Cogan, Steve Wilson, Carol Iacovelli, Suzy Buckley-Woodward, Doris Richards, and Angela Karides
-
Nathalie Williams, Maxine Richardson, and Sally Landes
-
Mayor Greg Fischer, Dr. Alexandra Gerassimides and Keith Brackpool
-
-
Josh Azzarella, Tiffany Calvert, with Karen and Jeff Gillenwater
-
Mia Cinelli, Lina Tharsing, and James R. Southard
-
-
Stacy and David Markel
-
Don and Libby Parkinson, Pat and Jim Host, with Meme Runyon
-
Charles Pashayan Jr., Shelia Pashayan, and O'Donnell Lee
-
Adam and Melissa Edelen
-
Gill Holland, Andrea Stanislav, Mo McKnight Howe, and Scott Howe
-
Faith Yascone, Wil Heuser, Barbara Sexton Smith, and Lacey T. Smith Sr.
-
Dr. Norman Radtke, Al Shands, and Aldy Milliken
-
Margie McCall and Randy Fox
-
Anna Finneran, Kristopher Kelley, Steve Kelley, Melanie Kelley, Sara Kramer, Katie Kramer, and John Kramer
-
Laura Lee Brown, Daniel Lismore, and Steve Wilson
-
Steve Wilson
-
Daniel Lismore and Steve Wilson
-
Congressman John Yarmuth and Cathy Yarmuth
-
Vanitha and Justin Milberg
-
-
Rachel and Wes Johnson
-
Edward Heavrin and Stephanie Tseng
-
Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.
-
Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.
-
Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.
-
-
Scene during the Woodland Farm Derby Brunch.