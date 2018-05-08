Galleries
Woodland Farm Brunch
May 8, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown hosted their annual day after Derby brunch at their Goshen home as the city’s festivities winded down on May 6.
-
-
-
Eileen Brown, Mac Brown and Barbara Sexton Smith.
-
Mac Brown, Colleen Keegan, Steve Wilson and Eileen Brown.
-
Emmy and Charlotte Kupper.
-
-
Augusta Holland, Susan Johnson and John Johnson.
-
Ella and Elizabeth Mays.
-
Jan and Mike Chipman.
-
Guy Michael Davis and Katie Parker.
-
Steve and Melanie Kelley, Sara, Katie and John Kramer.
-
Craig Greenberg, Lynn and Ron Carmicle.
-
Branham Chandler, Lucie Chandler and Justin O’Dell.
-
Heather, Reid and Theron Varda.
-
Dr. David Richardson and Maxine Rogers.
-
Roger and Kathryn Magnusson.
-
Lucy Jones and Steve Nicley.
-
Sara Haynes and Sheri Vine.
-
David Lee, Gray Henry and Alex Gerassimides.
-
Ben Chandler and Dr. Hiram Polk.
-
Aldy Milliken and Elizabeth Mayhew.
-
Willie and Moira Payne, President of Kentucky College of Art and Design.
-
Karen and Greg Doman.
-
Criselda Breene and Shannon Cogan.
-
Leslie Hyslop, Madison Brown and Sarah Brown.
-
Molly Bingham, Rufus Moffett and Toby Moffett.
-
Anna Finneran and Preston Van Winkle.
-
Valerie and India Fuchs.
-
Charley Miller, Maggie Miller and Rebecca Norton.
-
Tyler Anderson, Courtney Hamel and Jeff Hampton.
-
Donna and George Atkins, Mandy and Terry Tyler.
-
Mike Brady, Stephen Lewis and Douglas Riddle.
-
Usch, Sebastian and Janina Mueller-Soppart.
-
Michael O'Neil, Mary Moss Greenebaum and Shelby Bonnie.
-
Ann Coffey, Valle Jones and Crit Luallen.
-