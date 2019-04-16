_ > Life & Style > Fashion > Galleries
Women’s Council of Realtors Derby Fashion Show
April 16, 2019
Guests came dressed in their Derby best to this annual fundraiser and fashion show on April 11 at Churchill Downs. The day included a lunch buffet, networking and shopping on Millionaires Row, and the event supported the Childhood Cancer Family Fund.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
-
Denise Donta and Brianna Vitt.
-
Chase and Lauren Blume.
-
Sharon Woodward and Pam Hendrickson.
-
Darla Baldridge, Grace Patterson and Kim Bandi.
-
-
Sharon Conlin and Abby Chodcowski.
-
Lizzie Cohen, Tiffany Welsh, Staci Williams and Christa Wynn.
-
Jennifer McKinney and Melissa Doggett.
-
Dan Parrott and Don Benningfield.
-
Dina Smith and Felecia Holmes.
-
Brandy Jenkins and Lee Ann Biegert.
-
Josh Jarboe and Keith Crecelius.
-
Phil Wunderlich, Todd Barnett, Holly Philpot and Mally Wunderlich.
-
Roya Headley, Tiffany Stout and Katie McClelland.
-
Sharon Kilpatrick and Ollie Jones.
-
The Schuler Bauer Group.
-
Jennifer Morgan and Nicole Finch.
-
Amy Wagner of Reflections of You, by Amy.
-
-
Terri Bass and Shelly Bringardner.
-
Keith Crecelius, Josh Jarboe and Daniel Rettig.
-
Sherry Henry, Alexander Whealton and Mary Henry.
-
George Tanner and Barbie Hahn.
-