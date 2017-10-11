Galleries
Women 4 Women Luncheon
October 11, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
On October 5, guests gathered at Louisville Marriott Downtown for this annual luncheon. Guests enjoyed a talk from motivational speaker Vera Jones, and the Heart of Community Award was presented to Jim Allen.
Lois Matous and Cissy Musselman.
Sue Toole, Bobbie Holsclaw, Cissy Musselman and Lois Matous.
Madeline Abramson, Cissy Musselman, Jennifer Adrio and Jeanne Curtis.
Jennifer Memery-Williams, W4W Founder Cissy Musselman and Trish Williford.
Jessica Tretter, Vicky Weber, Erin Fowler and Molly Caldwell.
Adam Hall, Cathe Dykstra and Carin Schetler.
Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet, Mike Ash, Leslie Buddeke Smart and Angela Kerrick-Nusky.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
Cathy Zion od Today's Woman Magazine with a raffle prize.
Cathy Zion od Today's Woman Magazine.
Cathy Zion od Today's Woman Magazine.
Cathy Zion od Today's Woman Magazine.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
Keynote Speaker Vera Jones.
W4W Vice Chair Leigh Pittman.
W4W Vice Chair Leigh Pittman.
Grant Recipients.
Grant Recipients.
Jim Allen.
Heart of the Community Award Recipient Jim Allen and LouAnn Atlas.
Heart of the Community Award Recipient Jim Allen and LouAnn Atlas.
W4W Board Chair LouAnn Atlas.
LouAnn Atlas.
Alexis Nalley of Beaded Treasures.
A toast.
WAVE-3's Lauren Jones.
Rabbi Nadia Siritsky.
W4W Executive Director Misty Cruse.
Rachel Reeves, Susan Allen and Diane Partridge.
JohnHerzfeld, Alli Truttman and Suzy Gessner,
Somin Keemer and Theresa Batliner.
Andrea Strange, Angie Gardner, Tara McGuire, Carrie Owens and Shannon Kisselberg.
Sharell Sandvoss and Taylor Amerman.
