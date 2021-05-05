Galleries > _ > Life & Style
Winning Colors Derby Hat Soirée and Brunch
May 5, 2021
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted its first-ever Winning Colors Derby Hat Soirée and Brunch on April 11. Guests had the opportunity to see and purchase the latest Derby hat designs while enjoying a gourmet brunch, unlimited mimosa bar and hat fashion show.
Tonya Abeln.
Tonya Abeln, Valerie Chinn and Alli Lewis.
Marvis Herring, Tonya Abeln, JC Phelps, Jenny Gerst Pfanenstiel, Valerie Chinn and Alli Lewis.
Rachel Collier and Kaitlynn Fish.
Lesa Seibert, Hunter Weinberg, Melissa Person, Heather Peters and Judge Lauren Ogden.
Alisa Zanetti and Karen Renata.
Elizabeth Ebel and Devon Collins.
Alexis Mathews, Alex Durham, Marina Farire, Ashley Russell, Lora Aria, Andrea Schroeder and Lisa Keels.
Jo McKim and Jennifer Bell.
Nicole Finch, Alli Lewis and Ilana Kogan.
Logan Gill, Melissa Dennison, Linda Foushee and JC Phelps.
Judy Chandler, Vicki Rateau and Tawnya Shepherd.
Tammy Holland and Lynn Roe.
Lisa LaRocca, Jessica Hellmann, Bailey Hoard, Alli Lewis, Nicole Finch, Ilana Kogan and Scarlett Shumate.
Kelly Leonardi and Stacey Newton.
Alex Francke, Ebony Watson, RaeShanda Lias-Lockhart and Landry Feldmeier.
Devon Collins and Elli Moreno.