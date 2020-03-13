A good time was had by all at Family Scholar House’s annual fundraiser at the Henry Clay on March 6. Wine Women & Shoes featured fine wines, designer fashions, delicious bites, a stellar fashion show and incredible auction items. Proceeds from Wine Women & Shoes allow Family Scholar House to change lives and transform our community by empowering individuals to succeed in education, end the cycle of poverty and achieve life-long self-sufficiency.

Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson