Wine Women & Shoes
March 12, 2020
A good time was had by all at Family Scholar House’s annual fundraiser at the Henry Clay on March 6. Wine Women & Shoes featured fine wines, designer fashions, delicious bites, a stellar fashion show and incredible auction items. Proceeds from Wine Women & Shoes allow Family Scholar House to change lives and transform our community by empowering individuals to succeed in education, end the cycle of poverty and achieve life-long self-sufficiency.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington and Andrea Hutchinson
Lesa Seibert, Melanie Cook and Vicki Dortch.
Vicki Dortch's shiniest shoes of the evening.
Debbie Roberson, Rhonda Dockery, Vicky Weber, Cathe Dykstra, Jill Bell, Trish Osborn and Carolle Jones Clay.
Mary Putman and Sylvia Tamez.
Robin Heuke, Deb Clary and Maddie Heuke.
Jessica Schellenberger and Tara Denham.
Megan App and Jordan Hocker.
Jamie Weyland and Mariah Gratz.
Blanche Brooks, Monette Washington, Randi Carter and Aliyah Powell.
Chris Whelan, Eileen Saunders and Amanda Chambers.
Dina Bischof, Dianne Jackson, Lisa Klapheke and Debbie Meng.
Kat Elliott, Meghan Rouse and Julia Ray.
Hannah Robb, Molly Jett, Leah Hazelwood and Gia Combs.
Susie Ades-Pomerance and Julia Carstanjen.
Lori Mathis, Courtnay Greenberg, Molly Kurto and Bridget McCauley with GE Appliances.
Rachael Givens and Deena Ombres.
Sunday Abell, Angela French-Coles and Alyce French- Johnson.
Jenny Overfield, Lucy Roth and Shelly Bringardner.
Cathy Shircliff, Katrina Miller and Tori Gatewood.
Alan Willinger, Oksana Zhurbich, Terri Bass, Angela Kerrick-Nusky and Matt Arnold.
Rebecca Weis and Ann Marie Maldini.
Kim Keith, Eden Bridgeman and Janelle Russell.
Jill Bell and Trish Osborn.
Sarah Provancher and Emily Digenis.
Melissa Bragg, Alecia Wells and Kara Dischinger.
Dr. Patrice McGhee, Latoya Bryant, Candace Gurley and Chandra Dorsette.
Lindsey Murray, Carol Doering and Jessica Hardin.
Gina Del Negro, Lee Middendorf and Theresa Defilippis.
Brandy Lunsford and Lauren Anderson.
Janice Carter Levitch and Maria Pollard.
Elizabeth Hoskins, Madeline Chadwick, Greta Guzman and Jahna Lindsay-Jones.
Lauren Anderson, Janice Carter Levitch, Janna Flowers and Brandy Lunsford.
