Wine, Women and Shoes 2020 Honorary Committee Reception
January 30, 2020
The honorary committee members of Wine Women & Shoes benefiting Family Scholar House gathered at the offices of Mightily on Jan. 21.
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Liz Bingham, Rachel Keens, Emily Digenis and Tiffany Woodard.
Debbie Roberson with WLKY, Jill Bell, Carolle Jones Clay and Angie Evans.
Kendall Webb Merrick and Emily Digenis.
Cathe Dykstra, Emily Digenis and Lesa Seibert.
Melanie Cook, Cathe Dykstra and Lesa Seibert.
Lesa Seibert, Melanie Cook and Cathe Dykstra.
Cate Darmstadt, Catherine Hofmann and Cathy Shircliff.
Megan Mahle and Rachel Keens.
Liz Bingham and Tiffany Woodard.
Lesa Seibert, Melanie Cook and Leslie Hale.
Kathy Hinkebein and Kendall Webb Merrick.
Kellie Moore and Catherine Hofmann.
Abby Johnston and Katie Leaver.
