Wine, sweets, fashion and artwork with three of the most fun gals in town? Yes please! Attendees of The Hat Girls’ Wine Wednesday on March 29 got just that when they arrived at The Hat Girls pop-up shop at Norton Commons. Hat Girls Kate and Rachel were on hand to show off their latest creations as was artist Carla Terwilleger a.k.a. Twiggy. This ultimate girls’ night saw the giveaway of two door prizes – a fascinator from The Hat Girls and a custom painting from Twiggy. Guests also had the chance to shop all Twiggy paintings, which had a 10 percent discount just for the event.

Photos by Tim Valentino.