Wine Walk & Shop
July 26, 2017
The 9th Annual Wine Walk & Shop was sold out on Friday, July 14 in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. The fun-filled event featured wine tasting stations, a variety of hors d’oeuvres located within the downtown shops and five live music acts on the sidewalks of Jeffersonville’s Main Street.
Photos by Emily Berry.
Jennifer Calhoun and Tracy Lockhart
Sharon Bowen, Lori Blades and Shirley Hayden
Pam Mainous, Ashleigh Skaggs, Michelle Skaggs and Mendy Mcintosh
Diane Hoyer and (mom) Toni Hoyer
Kevin Zipperle, Tina Kamer, Mark Kamer, Debbie Zipperle and Mary Lou Lamkin
Jeff and Leigh Ann Luckett
Katie Johnson, Niki Whitaker, Holli Hunt, Mackenzie Clifford, Jamie Powell and Brittney Way
Karen and Kaitlyn Shepherd, Donna Petri, Maureen Bryant and Daniel Smith
Jessica Moman and Christa Hammock
Haley Shields and Sabrina Bays
Johnna Anderson and Kathy Wright
Sally Knickerbocker, Amber Ruoff, Angie Heide and Lycria Foster
