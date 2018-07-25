+ Carousel Post > Galleries
Wine Night at KMAC
July 25, 2018
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
KMAC Museum’s director Aldy Milliken hosted a Wine Night at the museum on July 18, providing people with a chance to unwind, socialize and sip on some wine after the work day. This fun event also showcased the museum’s current exhibit, “Spin: Turning Records Into Art,” a collection demonstrating how vinyl album covers have become an art form of their own, independent from the albums they protect.
Cooper Robertson, Jane Benner and Lorie Davenport.
Kris Pettit and Julia Comer.
Lucie and Stacy Brooks with Suzette Miguel and Angela Hagan.
Chris Welsh, Joey Yates and Aldy Milliken.
Aldy Milliken and Tracie Catlett with Lucie and Stacy Brooks.
Sally Estes and Tonya Coleman.
Maria Schweichler, Tracie Catlett and Mary Easterling.
Miles and Brittany Harvey with Katie Ryser.
Kris Pettit, Joey Yates, Chris Welsh and Monalisa Tailor.
KMAC Executive Director Aldy Milliken.
KMAC Curator Joey Yates talks about Nathan Hayden's piece at the museum.
Stephanie Robertson, John Speiden, Melanie McCoy and Emily Easterling.
Theresa Carpenter Beames, Sally Estes and Tonya Coleman.
Theresa Carpenter Beames, Robert Bertrand, Tracie Catlett and Christina Carter.
