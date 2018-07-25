Wine Night at KMAC

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

KMAC Museum’s director Aldy Milliken hosted a Wine Night at the museum on July 18, providing people with a chance to unwind, socialize and sip on some wine after the work day. This fun event also showcased the museum’s current exhibit, “Spin: Turning Records Into Art,” a collection demonstrating how vinyl album covers have become an art form of their own, independent from the albums they protect.