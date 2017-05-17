Featured Posts > Galleries

Wild Thurby

May 17, 2017

Though Family Scholar House is renowned for its Wine, Women & Shoes event, it made a splash on Thursday, May 4 with its all-new Wild Thurby event at Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands of Floyds Fork. A first-year success, it was an evening filled with fun, great music by “This, That and the Other,” craft cocktails and food catered by Masterson’s.

Photos by John Sodrel.

  • Tyler Robertson does a painting to be given as a door prize.

  • Dave Pfeiffer, Kellie Johnston and Regina Cook-Pfeiffer.

  • Leigh Anne Burke-Schaad and Greg Schaad.

  • Paul Heintzman and Jason Hesketh.

  • Lori Cobb and Betty-Jean Cobb.

  • Wild Thurby at Gheens Foundation Lodge.

  • John Holthaus and Lydia Reid.

  • Jason Montgomery, Kate Brackett, Steve Mussler and Patricia Enriquez.

  • Family Scholar House Board Chair Gregg Cobb and Family Scholar House President and CEO Cathe Dykstra.

  • Jasmine Ayers and Loren Thunder.

  • Family Scholar House graduate Courtney Rasche, Family Scholar House President and CEO Cathe Dykstra and Family Scholar House graduate Joi Williams.

  • Family Scholar House Board member Tracy Redmon and Paul Heintzman doing some swing dancing.

  • This, That, and the Other provided the entertainment.

  • Sissy Prizant and Sunday Pitts.

  • Angela Innamorati and Family Scholar House Board member Mindy Sunderland.

  • Kelly Abney, Christina Abney and Aaron Searcy.

  • Sueanna Masterson, Kelly Abney and Christina Abney.

  • Emily Mundt and Brendan Carroll.

  • Dakoda Hepke, Carter Mackowiak, Caitlin Thonen, CJ Sillman, Mallory Stein, Kayla Fairley and Christian Bowles.

  • back - Jeremy Stein and Emily Taylor, front - Jeff and Stephanie Stein.

  • Partygoers getting down to This, That, and the Other.

  • Paul Yancey and Walt Tressler.

  • The finished painting.