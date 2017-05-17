Featured Posts > Galleries
Wild Thurby
May 17, 2017
Though Family Scholar House is renowned for its Wine, Women & Shoes event, it made a splash on Thursday, May 4 with its all-new Wild Thurby event at Gheens Foundation Lodge at the Parklands of Floyds Fork. A first-year success, it was an evening filled with fun, great music by “This, That and the Other,” craft cocktails and food catered by Masterson’s.
Photos by John Sodrel.
Tyler Robertson does a painting to be given as a door prize.
Dave Pfeiffer, Kellie Johnston and Regina Cook-Pfeiffer.
Leigh Anne Burke-Schaad and Greg Schaad.
Paul Heintzman and Jason Hesketh.
Lori Cobb and Betty-Jean Cobb.
Wild Thurby at Gheens Foundation Lodge.
John Holthaus and Lydia Reid.
Jason Montgomery, Kate Brackett, Steve Mussler and Patricia Enriquez.
Family Scholar House Board Chair Gregg Cobb and Family Scholar House President and CEO Cathe Dykstra.
Jasmine Ayers and Loren Thunder.
Family Scholar House graduate Courtney Rasche, Family Scholar House President and CEO Cathe Dykstra and Family Scholar House graduate Joi Williams.
Family Scholar House Board member Tracy Redmon and Paul Heintzman doing some swing dancing.
This, That, and the Other provided the entertainment.
Sissy Prizant and Sunday Pitts.
Angela Innamorati and Family Scholar House Board member Mindy Sunderland.
Kelly Abney, Christina Abney and Aaron Searcy.
Sueanna Masterson, Kelly Abney and Christina Abney.
Emily Mundt and Brendan Carroll.
Dakoda Hepke, Carter Mackowiak, Caitlin Thonen, CJ Sillman, Mallory Stein, Kayla Fairley and Christian Bowles.
back - Jeremy Stein and Emily Taylor, front - Jeff and Stephanie Stein.
Partygoers getting down to This, That, and the Other.
Paul Yancey and Walt Tressler.
The finished painting.