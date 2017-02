With quaint candlelight, guests enjoyed a sumptuous Valentine’s Day dinner at Whitehall on February 14. Attendees, whether dining in romantic pairs or in a larger group of friends, enjoyed a perfect evening of fine dining and elegance. Inside the beautifully appointed Whitehall mansion, the Valentine’s Dinner featured a delicious four-course feast prepared by Chef Gregoire Guiot of Mirabelle Gourmet Catering.

Photos by Tim Valentino.