Galleries
Wheels of Desire: Automotive Images by David Harrison
October 17, 2019
As part of the 2019 Louisville Photo Biennial, Blue Grass MOTORSPORT hosted a reception for photographer David Harrison on Oct. 10. Harrison’s work will be on display at the dealership through Oct. 31.
Photos by Andrea Hutchinson
Margaret Chandler and Jim Haynes.
Angela, Lydia and Luke.
Ray Rubeli and Bonnie Duffy.
Roy Rubeli, Bonnie Duffy and David Harrison.
Stefano Boccuzzi, Nate Straker and Luke Ellis.
Jack Hanger and Regan Mansell.
Jill, Jack, Lilly and David Harrison.
David L. Huber and Kelley Abell.
Paul and Ann Coates with Pat and Bill Brasch.
George Davidson, Terrell Dickey and Don Burch.
Mike and Sandy Davis.
Jon Higgins, Theresa Berbet, Sydney Stalcup, Tana Leggo and Cory Stalcup.
Tana Leggo.
Jon Higgins, Theresa Berbet, Tana Leggo and Sydney Stalcup all strike a pose.
David, Lilly and Jill Harrison with Glenn and Connie Herrera.