The inaugural WFPK Jazz Live at Lola was held on February 9 at Lola above Butchertown Grocery. With free admission, the event saw attendees enjoy the horns, vocals and rhythmic percussion of The Afrophysicists while taking full advantage of Lola’s decadent food and cocktail menus. The weekly concerts will continue, and more information can be found at wfpk.org.

Photos by Tim Valentino.