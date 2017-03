HopCat on Bardstown was the site on February 25 of We’ve Dropped Anchor, a welcome-home party for Lt. Lukas Dwelly. Guests enjoyed heavy appetizers and cocktails and were exceedingly glad to mingle with Lt. Dwelly, who has been serving with the U.S. Navy in Africa for over a year. Perhaps no guest was more thrilled to have him in attendance than his wife – and hostess of the party – Lisa Dwelly.

Photos by Max Sharp.