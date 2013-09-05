Galleries > Weekly
9th Annual Louisville Zombie Walk
September 5, 2013
Co-creators John King and Lyndi Lou hosted the 9th annual Louisville Zombie Walk on Aug. 29. Approximately 17,000 people participated in the walk from Mid-City Mall to the Monkey Wrench on Barret Ave.
Photos By TIM VALENTINO | Contributing Photographer
Myra Sidebottom, Stacey Kerger, Arika Richie, Audrey Hoferkump and Chelsey Sidebottom.
Chris and Val Adkins.
Whintney Harley and Teri French.
Caydi Brown, Tabitha Boyd, Ellie Poore and Samantha Trombley.
Will James.
Justin Quednow, Alex Schoerlucke, Jade Tuper and Cody Patton.
Krissa Totten, Jason Nunn and Kalyn Jackson.
Reagan Conley, Cartman and Jeff Brady.
Neinus Harvorsen and Becca Muench.
Jax Rhapsody and Malia Kenney.
Neal and Rachel Alvey, Jaiden Downey, Debra Douglas and Heather Ashby.
Treble73.
Terry Lawrence.
Diane Vattiat and Jonnie Knock ‘Em.
Chris Vessels, Gwen Reed, Shawn Kelly and Adrienne Seabler.
Tom Burgess and April Hack.
Chainsaw Pete.
Jeremy Shay.
Cody Laudato, Jenny Blais, Chris Powell, Ashley McKinney, Joshua Webster and Jesse Beville.
Holly Crisler, Melinda Collins, Spot the Zombie, Ethan Wahlgren, Winter Collins, Johnny White and Sarah Wilson.
Mark Stocker.
Scott and Erin Clark.
Miclian Muir.
X-Men.
Steve-O Shepherd creating another zombie.
Stevie Tate and Crystal Anderson.
Ashton Howell, Carnee Bishop, Jennifer Howell and Sarah Downey.
Lynette Hardin, Roger Dospil, Kim Scott and Lonnie McIntosh.
Michelle Dees and Michael Warren.
Tabitha Jackson.